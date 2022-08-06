Skip to main content

Jets to Bring Veteran Offensive Tackle in For Training Camp Visit

Duane Brown is set to visit the Jets, a possible landing spot for the veteran in free agency.
Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown will visit the Jets this weekend, attending New York's scrimmage on Saturday night, per Rich Cimini of ESPN.

Brown, who turns 37 this month, is a free agent, set to enter his 15th season in the NFL.

New York has been searching for depth at offensive tackle all offseason, looking to bring in a reliable piece as insurance behind starters Mekhi Becton and George Fant.

As much as Brown is significantly older than those two tackles, he still has plenty of gas left in the tank. The 36-year-old played in all 17 games for the Seahawks a year ago, appearing in 203 contests over his entire 14-year career. 

If the Jets were to sign Brown, think of the move as something similar to the addition of Morgan Moses last offseason. Moses ended up playing the entire season after Becton got hurt in Week 1, suffering a season-ending knee injury. Right now, if Becton or Fant were to get hurt, New York's options to replace them on the outside are Conor McDermott, Chuma Edoga or fourth-round pick Max Mitchell.

Last year, Brown gave up eight sacks, earning a 71.5 overall grade, per Pro Football Focus. Fant, who spent several years with Brown in Seattle, allowed only one sack, but had a 71.1 grade, per PFF.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

