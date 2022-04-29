Grading Each of the Jets First-Round Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

For a team that spent the entire offseason bulking up its trenches with tight ends, offensive linemen and edge rushers, New York went to the perimeter for their first draft choice and brought in the No. 1 cornerback of this class in Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Gardner, the draft’s consensus No. 6 overall prospect and No. 1 cornerback prospect, fits a perfect athletic profile for this defensive scheme. He’s long, rangy and does his work best in a zone coverage scheme. His mid-air adjustments to the ball are beautifully timed, and he has a great feel for the football field by utilizing the sideline to cut receivers’ routes short. He resembles a slightly less physical Richard Sherman, who had an All-Pro season with head coach Robert Saleh and the San Francisco 49ers in 2019. While he doesn’t have that same play strength just yet, he’s still only 21 and has the frame that projects to add mass well over the next few years.

There’s been an ongoing conversation about how having a fantastic front four makes life easy for the secondary. The Jets, however, showed us last night they believe that one had wipes the other — why not let a good secondary make life easy for its front four? Gardner comes in immediately as their No. 1 cornerback, pairs nicely with free agent acquisition DJ Reed and gives a massive boost to what was one of the league’s worst passing defenses in 2021.