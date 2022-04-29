Jets Select Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson With No. 10 Pick in 2022 NFL Draft

After snagging cornerback Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner at No. 4, the Jets flip from defense to offense with their second first-round pick of the 2022 NFL draft.

New York has selected Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson with the 10th overall pick, giving second-year quarterback Zach Wilson another weapon.

Wilson had a career year in 2021 with the Buckeyes, racking up 1,058 receiving yards on 70 receptions with 12 touchdowns. Now, he'll line up alongside receivers Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios and more in the Jets' wide receiver room.

It always seemed like the Jets would use this pick to give Zach Wilson another playmaker. They made it clear this offseason that they were looking to add a wideout, judging by their interest in Tyreek Hill, Deebo Samuel and more on the trade market.

USC's Drake London was also a potential fit for the Jets, but he came off the board at No. 8, going to the Falcons.

Barring any trades, the Jets will sit tight for the rest of the first round, celebrating their two big additions. General manager Joe Douglas and his team will be back on the clock early on Friday, though. Gang Green is scheduled to pick at No. 35 and No. 38 in the second round.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.