Skip to main content

Sauce Gardner Reveals How Much He Paid D.J. Reed For No. 1 Jersey

Sauce will wear No. 1 with the Jets after spending big money to swap with his teammate.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner wanted to wear No. 1 with the Jets, the same number he wore in college at Cincinnati. 

The problem is, fellow cornerback D.J. Reed was already lined up to wear No. 1, coming over to New York in free agency after spending the last two seasons in Seattle.

Gardner wouldn't be denied, though. In fact, he was willing to put his money where his mouth is.

The rookie was able to secure No. 1, swapping his No. 4 with Reed. Asked on Tuesday about the transaction, and how much he paid to get the number, Gardner didn't hesitate.

"Fifty," he said.

That's right. The No. 4 overall pick sent $50,000 to his new teammate so he can wear No. 1 in the NFL.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

"I feel like it best fits me," Gardner said.

Gardner may be a rookie, but he can certainly afford the investment. The corner signed a four-year deal worth $33.5 million after getting drafted a few months ago. 

That said, it's not like Reed is strapped for cash either after the veteran signed his own deal worth $33 million (a three-year pact). 

Both Reed and Gardner are poised to take New York's secondary to the next level in 2022 and beyond. This is a unit that gave up 259.4 passing yards per game a season ago (30th in the NFL), a group that was routinely dismantled by talented quarterbacks. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

Texas A&M defensive lineman Micheal Clemons reacts to fumble
News

Why Micheal Clemons Will Be Elite Pass Rusher With Jets

By Daniel Kelly3 hours ago
New York Jets offensive lineman Greg Van Roten on sideline
News

Former Jets Offensive Lineman Signs With Division Rival

By Max GoodmanJun 13, 2022
University of Miami QB Tyler Van Dyke throws pass
News

Is Tyler Van Dyke the Jets' QB of the Future?

By Daniel KellyJun 13, 2022
New York Jets OT George Fant reacts to touchdown
News

Should the Jets Extend George Fant?

By Daniel KellyJun 12, 2022
Former Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Riley Reiff
News

Should the Jets Sign OT Riley Reiff?

By Max GoodmanJun 9, 2022
New York Jets offensive lineman Max Mitchell runs 40-yard dash
News

Can Jets Draft Pick Max Mitchell Protect Zach Wilson?

By Daniel KellyJun 8, 2022
Kentucky QB Will Levis throws pass
News

NFL Draft Prospect QB Will Levis Has Ties to the Jets

By Daniel KellyJun 6, 2022
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws while running out of pocket
News

Ex-Jets Scout Grades QB Zach Wilson

By Daniel KellyJun 5, 2022