Sauce Gardner Reveals How Much He Paid D.J. Reed For No. 1 Jersey

Sauce will wear No. 1 with the Jets after spending big money to swap with his teammate.

Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner wanted to wear No. 1 with the Jets, the same number he wore in college at Cincinnati.

The problem is, fellow cornerback D.J. Reed was already lined up to wear No. 1, coming over to New York in free agency after spending the last two seasons in Seattle.

Gardner wouldn't be denied, though. In fact, he was willing to put his money where his mouth is.

The rookie was able to secure No. 1, swapping his No. 4 with Reed. Asked on Tuesday about the transaction, and how much he paid to get the number, Gardner didn't hesitate.

"Fifty," he said.

That's right. The No. 4 overall pick sent $50,000 to his new teammate so he can wear No. 1 in the NFL.

"I feel like it best fits me," Gardner said.

Gardner may be a rookie, but he can certainly afford the investment. The corner signed a four-year deal worth $33.5 million after getting drafted a few months ago.

That said, it's not like Reed is strapped for cash either after the veteran signed his own deal worth $33 million (a three-year pact).

Both Reed and Gardner are poised to take New York's secondary to the next level in 2022 and beyond. This is a unit that gave up 259.4 passing yards per game a season ago (30th in the NFL), a group that was routinely dismantled by talented quarterbacks.

