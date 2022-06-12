Should the Jets Extend George Fant?

Does New York believe in Fant enough to keep him around for the long term?

This off-season we have heard about various players around the NFL getting contract extensions, but do the Jets believe in George Fant enough to give him one?

That is the $18 million dollar question.

That is how much Pro Football Network estimates Fant will get per year if he hits free agency in 2023.

The wildcard is Fant has had one good season in his NFL career. Last season, Fant stepped in for the injured Mekhi Becton in Week One and held his own at left tackle.

In 2020, when Fant first signed with New York his play at right tackle was “underwhelming” according to an article by FanSided. They stated Pro Football Focus had ranked Fant 64th out of 79 possible qualified offensive tackles. Fant’s play was so mediocre, the Jets brought in tackle Morgan Moses to compete (now with Baltimore).

Prior to Fant’s time in New York, he spent four seasons in Seattle after signing with them as an undrafted free agent back in 2016.

Adding into this equation, Fant will be 30 years old at the start of this season and he did undergo off-season “clean-up” knee surgery. Fortunately, it was not the right knee where Fant suffered the torn ACL when he missed the 2017 season in Seattle.

Going forward, should this minor off-season knee surgery be a concern for Jets’ General Manager Joe Douglas?

Larger apprehensions could loom around his age and if he should get left or right tackle money?

Further complicating this is the possibility Mekhi Becton may want to try to get into his old position at left tackle, which would bump Fant back over to the right side.

Needless to say there are a lot of moving parts with this one for Douglas to contemplate and Fant (and his agent) to consider.

Of course, Fant and his representation have some leverage of their own. The Jets don’t have anyone else as proven on the depth charts behind him and Becton.

That’s real leverage.

Could Fant hold out for an extension?

It is possible if a deal is not reached by the start of training camp.

Why?

Because Fant has leverage and he does not need to risk anything to prove anything.

I can’t imagine Douglas letting this drag on. For what? He doesn’t have any real leverage or does he?

What does the game film say?

Grading George Fant

6-foot-5, 322 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: NE (9/19), BUF (11/14) and PHI (12/5)

Grade: B - (good player, but not elite; he’s good enough to win with)

Scouting Report

Athletic with long arms and he gives a good effort, but plays with average technique. Not often pretty, but gets the job done. In pass protection has good initial lateral foot speed to kick out. Uses hands well at the point of attack. Susceptible to being beat through the back (speed) and front doors (spin backs). Often scheme was designed to provide help in passing situations. Otherwise top shelf effort compensated to get it done. Many times barely was able to do just enough. Another second would have resulted in a sack. Can get out of control. Susceptible to blitzes off his edge (looked unaware). On running plays uses his frame and pure natural strength well to excel at leverage and positional blocking. Excellent at hook blocking on the edge. Occasional pancake. Tends to be a hold the point blocker who does not always sustain long enough. Physical and tough. Pushed, shoved and did what he could. Tended to lose down line blocks. Average success at the second level and downfield. Gives it everything he has to give. Right on the border of being a back-up.

Bottom Line

How Fant looks on game film suddenly does return some leverage back to Douglas.

There is always the possibility the Jets’ GM lets Fant hold out (if he chooses to) to see how the reserves can play, and if they are decent enough, who knows?

One thing is for sure. Fant is not elite. He’s serviceable. If he loses even a little of his athleticism, he will be looked at as a backup in this league.

Is that worth a big money extension?

I don’t think it is.

