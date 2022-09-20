'Next Justin Jefferson': Garrett Wilson Earning Superstar Comparisons

After wrapping up his third season at Ohio State, it was clear Garrett Wilson had a chance to be the best wideout selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jets snagged the playmaker at No. 10 overall—the second wide receiver off the board after USC's Drake London—and within the first two weeks of his rookie season, Wilson has made quite the first impression.

Wilson racked up 102 receiving yards on Sunday in New York's thrilling victory over the Browns. Not only did he play a pivotal role all game long—Wilson was targeted a game-high 14 times, hauling in eight passes—but he snagged the game-winning touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to complete an improbable comeback in the fourth quarter.

Watching Wilson erupt for his first 100-yard performance, mixing in his first two career touchdown grabs, has resulted in some high-profile comparisons for the young receiver.

"He has that Justin Jefferson vibe," Jets cornerback D.J. Reed told The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt after Sunday's win. "Dudes don’t want to cover him man to man.”

Reed wasn't the only Jet to compare Wilson to Jefferson, another former first-round pick that has distinguished himself as one of the best receivers in the sport. Tight end Tyler Conklin, who was teammates with Jefferson in Minnesota before signing with the Jets this past offseason, agreed.

"They move similar, the way they have those lanky strides and they're slippery, euro stepping down the field." Conklin told reporters on Monday. "I see a lot of similarities there. His ability to go up and get the ball, after the catch, he's just so dang slippery and I think it was only a matter of time before he broke out."

Take it from one of the best NFL analysts as well. Wilson has the potential to blossom in this league just like Jefferson has done over the last three seasons.

"He's going to be the next Justin Jefferson superstar at wide receiver," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky said this week.

Jefferson took a few games to get going as a rookie, not starting for the Vikings until Week 3 in 2020. That's when he exploded for 175 yards, a touchdown and seven catches and never looked back, finishing second in the race for Offensive Rookie of the Year while making the Pro Bowl in each of his first two NFL seasons.

Being that it's only Week 2, it's far too early to make statistical comparisons between these two wideouts. Still, Wilson is already on a 17-game pace for over 1,300 receiving yards, 17 touchdowns, 102 receptions and 187 targets. Jefferson finished his spectacular rookie season with 1,400 yards, seven touchdown catches, 88 receptions and 125 targets.

