Report: Jaguars Request to Interview Former Jets Head Coach

Todd Bowles, who led the Jets for four seasons, is on Jacksonville's list of candidates as they look for a new head coach.

The Jaguars' search for a new head coach has begun and one of the names on Jacksonville's list of candidates has ties to the Jets.

Jacksonville requested to interview former Jets head coach Todd Bowles for their vacancy, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Bowles has been working as the defensive coordinator for the Buccaneers for the last three seasons, winning a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay last year.

From 2015 to 2018, Bowles was the head coach in New York, leading the Jets to a 24-40 record in that span. Gang Green won 10 games during Bowles' first year at the helm, still their best single-season win total since 2010 (the last time the Jets made it to the playoffs).

The Jets failed to win more than five games in a single season over the final three years of Bowles' tenure.

Coincidentally, Bowles will be making a return to his old stomping grounds this week as the Buccaneers are scheduled to face the Jets on Sunday afternoon in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Bowles isn't the only candidate that Jacksonville has on their radar. In fact, the Jaguars are casting a wide net, looking to find their replacement for Urban Meyer, who was fired a few weeks ago.

The Jaguars have also reportedly requested to interview Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, former Eagles head coach Doug Pederson, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and ex-NFL head coach Jim Caldwell, among others.

Some of those names popped up during New York's head coach search this past offseason before the organization eventually settled on Robert Saleh.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.