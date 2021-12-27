Jets Add Two More Key Players to COVID-19 List

Looks like New York's COVID outbreak isn't going away just yet...

The Jets placed cornerback Bryce Hall and tight end Tyler Kroft onto the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

This comes after New York beat the Jaguars on Sunday with their head coach and 20 different players in COVID protocols amid an outbreak that has wreaked havoc within the organization.

Hall has been New York's top corner this season, blossoming in his second year in the Jets' secondary. Losing him for Sunday's matchup with the Buccaneers and quarterback Tom Brady would be devastating for this team and their already thinned-out secondary.

Missing Kroft would be a debilitating blow for Gang Green as well. Not only is tight end Ryan Griffin out for the year with a knee injury, but head coach Robert Saleh revealed on Monday that Trevon Wesco will also miss the remainder of the season after a knee injury he sustained against Jacksonville.

That means, if Kroft can't go this week, Kenny Yeboah and Dan Brown are the only other tight ends currently within the organization that could theoretically be available for Saleh's squad on Sunday.

Yeboah is currently on the COVID list himself, but Saleh mentioned the tight end's name while running through the players that are expected to be activated in the next few days.

Defensive end John Franklin-Myers, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, cornerback Lamar Jackson, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, linebacker Noah Dawkins and defensive lineman Tanzel Smart are all "looking good" to play this week, Saleh said.

The coach added that safety Sharrod Neasman, cornerback Michael Carter II and safety Ashtyn Davis will "hopefully" return from the COVID list later in the week.

Either way, it's clear New York is going to be without some key contributors again this week, set to face off with the defending Super Bowl champions at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

