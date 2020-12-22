Jacksonville's Mayor Revels in Jets' First Win: 'Santa Smiled on Jax'

As Jets fans wallowed over their favorite team's first win of the season on Sunday, the Mayor of Jacksonville jumped for joy.

With New York's unexpected victory, taking down the heavily-favored Rams on the West Coast, the Jaguars leapfrogged Gang Green in the race for the first selection of next spring's NFL draft.

That means, barring any shocking wins for the Jaguars over the next two weeks, Jacksonville will be able to select Clemson's star quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 pick.

Here's what Jacksonville's Mayor Lenny Curry had to say on social media Sunday night regarding New York's win.

"THE New York freaking Jets delivered an early Christmas present to Jacksonville today," Curry tweeted. "Seriously, this Jets win could be a defining moment for our ball club. See you next week then see you at the draft. This is the win of the day."

Curry added that "Santa smiled on Jax" with the Jets' surprise win before lighting up a cigar.

It makes sense that Curry would be excited about jumping into the top spot in the 2021 NFL draft.

Jacksonville has made the postseason only once in the last 13 years. Lawrence is viewed as one of the best prospects to come out of the draft in decades, the kind of player that can turn a franchise's future around.

Drafting a quarterback near the top of the first round has to be a sensitive subject for Jags fans as well after Jacksonville picked running back Leonard Fournette at No. 4 in 2017 (with Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson still on the board).

It's still possible Jacksonville will pick second next spring, but it's no longer likely. The Jaguars would have to win at least once against their final two opponents, the Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts, while the Jets would need to lose out. New York plays against the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots to finish the year.

