Jets' Mekhi Becton Responds to Pro Bowl Snub

Despite leading all tackles in the AFC in fan voting, Jets rookie Mekhi Becton didn't make the 2021 Pro Bowl roster.

Rosters were announced on Monday night and New York's standout offensive linemen wasn't among the three tackles that made the team. Instead of Becton, Houston's Laremy Tunsil, Kansas City's Eric Fisher and Baltimore's Orlando Brown were listed.

Becton, the 21-year-old and No. 11 selection in this spring's draft, had 105,013 fan votes, according to the NFL's final standings released Monday night.

Five Unsung Heroes From the Jets' Upset Win Over the Rams

Minutes after rosters circulated, Becton took to social media and posted the following tweet:

Three emojis say it all.

Alright, sure, this post could be completely unrelated. Then again, shared only 20 minutes after the NFL made their big announcement—and considering the outpouring of votes Becton received from fans—it's hard to imagine this tweet is purely coincidental.

Plus, Becton was among those in green and white that tweeted in celebration of New York's first win of the season this weekend.

Jets Players Take to Social Media to Celebrate First Win

Becton has played in 12 games thus far in his rookie season, routinely making talented defensive linemen look silly with his dominance up front. Just this weekend, he was integral in New York's effort to keep the Rams' dynamic defensive front (featuring Aaron Donald) in check.

Jets React to First Win: 'Felt Like We Won a Super Bowl'

In fact, long before New York's first win of the season on Sunday, Becton had already proven why the Jets should build around him going forward.

No Jets players made the Pro Bowl this year. It's the first time since 2017 that the Jets won't be represented.

Defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was another rising star that was snubbed. Williams, who exited Sunday's win over the Rams with a concussion, now has seven sacks and 14 tackles for loss on the season. Williams was beat out by defensive tackles Chris Jones of the Chiefs, Cameron Heyward of the Steelers and Calais Campbell of the Ravens. Jones won the fan vote at the position.

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.