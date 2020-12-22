Jaguars' Head Coach Doug Marrone Gives Jets Fans Hope About No. 1 Pick

After the Jets' first win on Sunday, the Jaguars now control their own NFL draft destiny.

All Jacksonville has to do in order to be in position to select the presumptive top pick Trevor Lawrence next spring is lose their final two games of the regular season to finish 1-15.

In other words, the only chance New York has at picking first is if the Jaguars win one of their remaining games (and the Jets lose their last two as well).

Losing out is easier said than done. The Jets proved that this weekend, taking down a heavily-favored opponent, the Los Angeles Rams, on the road. A comment that Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone made one day after his team's 13th loss in a row, however, is music to the eats of Jets fans around the world.

"We're trying to win," Marrone told reporters on Monday. "We’re doing everything we possibly can and that’s my job right now and I owe it to the coaches and players. None of us are going to look at this and the future. No one knows what’s going to happen tomorrow never mind at the end of the year."

Sound familiar?

Asked what he would say to fans that are discouraged about New York winning in Los Angeles, consequently dropping back one slot in the draft, here's what head coach Adam Gase had to say.

"Our job is to try and go out and win every week," Gase explained in a Zoom call on Sunday moments after New York's upset victory.

Marrone assured that no one has advised him, from ownership or anywhere within the Jaguars' organization, that losing is the best option going forward. Even if a generational prospect will be available in the top spot, this team is striving to win each week.

“I understand from a standpoint of I was young growing up and had a favorite team and was excited to see where they were going to pick. So, it’s not something that I don’t look back and I understand," Marrone said.

The coach added that he simply wouldn't be able to tank even if he was instructed to do so. It's never come up in his six seasons at the helm in Jacksonville, but if it did, he wouldn't be able to do it.

“I couldn’t do it. I just wouldn’t,” Marrone said. “I’ve never done that with anything in my life. I had trouble letting my kids win when they were little.”

Jacksonville hosts the Chicago Bears this Sunday before traveling to Indianapolis for a Week 17 finale against the Colts. The Jaguars' one win this season came against Indy way back in Week 1.

