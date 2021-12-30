Jets Activate Four More Starters From COVID List

New York has activated 15 different players to the active roster and practice squad this week from the COVID list.

After nine players, and head coach Robert Saleh, returned from COVID protocols for the Jets on Wednesday, more reinforcements have arrived.

New York activated left guard Alijah Vera-Tucker, right guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, defensive end John Franklin-Myers and safety Ashtyn Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Thursday afternoon.

Each of those four players are starters and key contributors in their respective position groups, a tremendous boost for this club as they look to hang with the defending champion Buccaneers on Sunday.

In addition to those four names, the Jets also got wideout Vyncint Smith and defensive end Hamilcar Rashed back from COVID protocols, sending those two assets back to the practice squad.

Counting those returning to the practice squad, that's 15 players that have been restored from the COVID list in the last two days for the Jets.

Ahead of a matchup with Tampa Bay and their dominant defense—a unit that averages 2.9 sacks per game—New York is now able to get their starting offensive line back up to full speed. Vera-Tucker started the first 14 games this season before he was sidelined with COVID last week, shining as a rookie on the left side. Duvernay-Tardif has stepped into a bigger role up front since he was acquired from the Chiefs before the trade deadline.



On defense, the Jets get one of their top safeties back while adding their best pass rusher on the outside. Franklin-Myers has six sacks this season, tied with Quinnen Williams for the most on the team.

Speaking of Williams, there are still a handful of players left in COVID protocols that might not be able to play this week for Gang Green. Saleh said Wednesday that there is a "50-50" chance the likes of Williams, cornerback Bryce Hall, tight end Tyler Kroft and more will be able to suit up on Sunday.

