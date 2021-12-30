Morgan Moses Raves About Playing For Jets as Free Agency Looms

"I love it here," Moses said on Wednesday when asked about his future with the Jets.

With two weeks left in the regular season, it's that time of the year where soon-to-be free agents need to start thinking about their future within certain organizations.

That applies to veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses who signed a one-year deal to play for the Jets this past offseason.

On Wednesday, Moses was asked if he would rather pursue an opportunity with a contender as he enters his age-31 season in 2022 or if he's comfortable with another year in New York, sticking around as Gang Green continues to build something special.

As much as Moses isn't sure what his future holds, prefacing the fact that there are parts of free agency that will be out of his control, it certainly seems like the 30-year-old would jump at an opportunity to re-sign with the Jets this offseason.

"My time here has been amazing," Moses told reporters. "You hear the chatter in your ear about how bad the Jets organization is and things like that. That hasn't been my makeup since I've been here. Everybody is working to one thing and that's just to be great. Being able to showcase the best team that you can every Sunday. As a veteran guy, that's all you can ask for."

Moses signed with the Jets for $3.6 million in June, competing with George Fant for the starting job at right tackle. Fant ended up starting Week 1 against Carolina, but an injury to second-year left tackle Mekhi Becton opened the door for both Moses and Fant to play every week, with Moses holding it down on the right side.

Surely Becton's health and Fant's status would impact Moses' decision on returning to the Jets. An opportunity with guaranteed playing time, preferably with a contender, would be hard for any veteran to pass up.

But Moses made it crystal clear that he truly has cherished his time with the Jets this season. That positive experience could go a long way in the offseason when Moses is weighing his options and deciding where to sign.

"This is a great organization and I'm having a lot of fun with the players here, getting to know these guys," Moses said. "Most importantly, my family has had a great time here, my kids have had a great time being a part of a family organization here. So, we'll have to see.

"I love it here, I like it a lot. We'll see how it goes."

Coming into this year, looking at Moses' history over the last seven years in Washington, durability was one of his strongest attributes. That hasn't changed one bit in 2021. Moses has played in every single offensive snap in all but three games this year (and one of them was Week 1 when he didn't start).

Plus, he's been performing at a high level. Moses has allowed only three sacks and been charged with just three penalties this season, per PFF. With a rookie quarterback under center, that reliability up front is incredibly valuable.

In the meantime, Moses assured that he's focused solely on finishing the season strong over these final two weeks, set to line up against a talented and dynamic Buccaneers defensive front on Sunday afternoon.

"I don't know if my future is here, but I know I have a lot of football left to play," he said. "All I can do is go out and play football every Sunday and put my best foot forward. I think I've done that. I think I've shown leadership since I've been here and had a damn great time since I've been here."

