Report: Jets' Head Coaching Candidate Signs Extension to Stay With Giants

Jets come up empty after requesting an interview with Patrick Graham as the defensive coordinator has reportedly signed an extension with the Giants

Patrick Graham will be coaching at MetLife Stadium next season, but it won't be for the Jets.

One day after New York reportedly requested to interview the Giants defensive coordinator for their head coaching vacancy, Graham has signed an extension with his current team.

Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported Tuesday night that Graham has signed to stay with the Giants and will not be pursuing head coaching opportunities this offseason. On Monday, the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that New York had requested permission to check in with Graham as their head coaching search began in earnest. Adam Gase was fired by the Jets on Sunday night shortly after they closed out one of the worst seasons in franchise history.

Frank Gore Endorses Jim Harbaugh For Jets' Head Coaching Job

Graham has been coaching in the NFL since 2009 when he kicked off his career as a coaching assistant with the Patriots. After seven seasons in New England, working his way up to becoming the linebackers coach in 2014, Graham bounced around before landing his first defensive coordinator gig in Miami last year.

That season, before Graham took over in the same role with the Giants, New York allowed 28.2 points per game, third-worst in football. Under Graham the following season, the Giants allowed an average of 22.3 points, ninth in the league. They were tenth in the league in rush defense as well, allowing only 111.4 yards on the ground per contest.

The Giants may have missed the postseason this year, but Graham's defense caught national attention. Winning four games in a row as November flipped to December, New York beat the Seahawks in Seattle, holding one of the league's best scoring teams to just 12 points.

While Graham is off the board for the Jets, as they continue to send out requests for interviews, plenty of quality options remain. New York has already inquired with Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley according to a variety of reports.

