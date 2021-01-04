10 Coaches the Jets Could Hire to Replace Adam Gase

Who will be the next head coach of the New York Jets? Here's a list of 10 possible candidates.

The search for the Jets' next head coach has officially begun.

New York announced it parted ways with Adam Gase on Sunday night, hours after the Jets fell in their season finale to the Patriots.

Gase, who was brought in to rejuvenate New York's offense, went 9-23 over his two seasons at the helm. The Jets had the worst offense in football in both seasons while former first-round pick Sam Darnold simply hasn't developed into the franchise quarterback the organization hoped he would become.

Now, Jets general manager Joe Douglas and his team will embark on what's expected to be a "thorough and lengthy search" to find Gase's replacement.

The Jets may have gone 2-14 this season, but with the right individual in charge, this organization has the potential to quickly return to contention. Not only do the Jets pick second in next spring's NFL draft, but they have a surplus of draft picks in the first few rounds over the next few years. Plus, beyond a group of phenoms already in place to build around, New York has plenty of cap space to bring in other weapons and veterans via free agency.

So, who will the Jets target over the coming weeks and months to take over for Gase? Here's a look at 10 possible candidates.

Eric Bieniemy, Chiefs offensive coordinator

If the Jets don't hire Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy this offseason, another team with a vacancy surely will.

The Kansas City Chiefs are 38-10 over Bieniemy's three seasons as offensive coordinator. Working under Andy Reid, he's helped Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City's offense turn into one of the most potent units this league has seen in recent history, revolutionizing the way the game is played.

Bring Bieniemy in, give him the keys to the offense, stockpile playmakers, figure out the quarterback situation and Gang Green will improve on that side of the ball in no time.

Arthur Smith, Titans offensive coordinator

Remember when quarterback Ryan Tannehill played under Adam Gase in Miami? In Smith's offense in Tennessee, the quarterback has transformed into an MVP candidate. It's an offense that nearly reached the Super Bowl last season, making it all the way to the AFC Championship game.

Smith isn't the most experienced candidate out there, but he's shown his ability to work his way up at this level. He's been coaching within the Titans organization for a decade and appears to be ready for his first head coaching gig.

Brian Daboll, Bills offensive coordinator

The Bills are a Super Bowl contender this season with a quarterback, Josh Allen, that's all of a sudden become one of the best at his position. In fact, what Brian Daboll has done with Allen is just what the Jets hoped Gase would be able to do with Darnold.

Daboll has endless AFC East experience, working with all four teams in the division in his career. He even spent two seasons as the Jets quarterbacks coach (from 2007 to 2008), so the familiarity is there.

He's worked under Bill Belichick in New England and Nick Saban at Alabama. Doesn't get much better than that.

Lincoln Riley, Oklahoma head coach

While Lincoln Riley may not be interested in making the jump to the NFL, he has a track record of success with talented, young quarterbacks. If the Jets do decide to move on from Sam Darnold, and draft Justin Fields or Zach Wilson with the second pick, Riley would be a great get to work with a former college star. At Oklahoma, he's had Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Jalen Hurts at quarterback. Those signal-callers have turned out just fine in the NFL.

Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern head coach

The former linebacker has molded Northwestern into a perennial contender in the Big Ten. When it comes to candidates that can change a team's culture with their leadership, Fitzgerald is your guy.

Fitz isn't likely to leave Northwestern, but the Jets would be making a huge mistake if they didn't at least inquire for an interview.

Brandon Staley, Rams defensive coordinator

Staley was listed by NFL Network's Ian Rapaport as one of the possible candidates to replace Gase and it's no surprise. Los Angeles has had the best defensive unit in the league this season and after working with Sean McVay, his first head coaching gig is the next step.

Besides, as a wise man once said, if you can't beat them, join them. The Jets took down the Rams a few weeks ago, securing their first win of the season in a shocking upset.

Matt Campbell, Iowa State head coach

Is Matt Campbell the next college coach that's bound to excel after making the jump to the NFL?

Campbell has a track record of turning programs around, as he's done over the last five years at Iowa State. Like Fitzgerald and Riley, however, he may not be interested even if the Jets offered him the gig. After all, he declined an interview last time the Jets were searching for a new head coach.

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan head coach

Jim Harbaugh to the Jets seems unlikely, but it's still worth putting him on here based on interest expressed between the two parties in the past.

Michigan reportedly offered Harbaugh a five-year contract extension earlier this week. Then again, the head coach is supposedly biding his time before committing to see what happens as NFL teams begin pursuing coaching candidates.

Doug Pederson, Eagles head coach

The Eagles would need to fire Doug Pederson first for this option to be on the table for New York. After a disappointing season in Philadelphia this year, and quarterback questions going forward with Carson Wentz, perhaps the organization will make a clean sweep.

In that case, the Jets could pounce. Pederson has plenty of NFL experience and let's not forget the fact that he led Philly to a Super Bowl victory only a few seasons ago.

Robert Saleh, 49ers defensive coordinator

In his four seasons as defensive coordinator, the 49ers have gone from the very worst defense in football (allowing 406.4 yards per game in 2016) to a top five defense (316.7 yards per game entering Week 17).

Instead of hiring an offensive-minded coach, which evidently didn't work out with Gase, perhaps New York will pinpoint someone like Saleh to turn the Jets back into a defensive juggernaut. Besides, Saleh has worked with the likes of Pete Carroll and Kyle Shanahan over the course of his lengthy coaching career.

Honorable mentions: Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Ravens defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale, Florida head coach Dan Mullen, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer and Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

