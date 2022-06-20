Jets Pick A.J. Brown in 2019 NFL Re-Draft

Rather than Quinnen Williams at No. 3 overall, the Jets grab the top wide receiver of this draft class.

It's always interesting to look back on previous drafts, seeing where teams snagged value late or swung and missed on top-ranked prospects early.

For the Jets, it's often the latter.

That said, over the last couple of years, New York and general manager Joe Douglas have improved this roster significantly in the draft, picking several studs in the first round (and scooping up talented players with plenty of potential in the second and beyond).

But what about the final class before Douglas took over as GM?

Pro Football Focus put together a re-draft of the 2019 NFL Draft on Monday, a first round that included stars like Kyler Murray, Nick Bosa, Deebo Samuel, D.K. Metcalf and more.

New York picked defensive tackle Quinnen Williams third overall in the first round in 2019, a selection that's given them a menace up front on their defensive line. According to PFF, however, a better option was on the board at No. 3.

Here's who PFF thinks the Jets should've taken (with some of Trevor Sikkema's analysis). Then, we'll scroll down to pick No. 14 and why Williams landed with the Falcons.

3. NEW YORK JETS: WR A.J. BROWN

Actual pick: DI Quinnen Williams

SIKKEMA: Though I don’t hate the original Quinnen Williams pick, and believe his best football is still ahead of him, with the benefit of hindsight, one of the elite receivers in this class would have been a better choice for the Jets. We've seen recently how aggressive the team has been in attempts to improve its passing weapons. Brown may have missed some time over the past three seasons due to injury, but his cumulative 91.7 offensive grade over the past three years is the highest of any receiver in this class.

14. ATLANTA FALCONS: DI QUINNEN WILLIAMS

Actual pick: OG Chris Lindstrom

SIKKEMA: Chris Lindstrom is one of the few steady offensive linemen left for the Falcons, so it feels odd replacing him. But for the sake of mixing it up in this re-draft, let's go with Quinnen Williams to Atlanta. The former No. 3 overall pick still has yet to truly break out in the NFL, but he’s now had two straight years with 70.0-plus pass-rushing grades, and with seven and six sacks in the past two seasons, respectively, his big break could be coming in 2022.

Brown was picked 51st overall in the second round by the Titans in 2019, a steal for Tennessee. This offseason, he was dealt to the Eagles in a blockbuster trade, giving Philadelphia a top receiver (while Brown got paid in the process).

If the Jets picked Brown in 2019, who knows what would've changed for Gang Green. Perhaps Sam Darnold would've had a better season that year, taking the offense to the next level with Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder outside—along with Le'Veon Bell in the backfield.

Would the Jets still have picked Denzel Mims in the second round in 2020? Was Zach Wilson still the pick in 2021? With a top receiver like Brown, maybe the Jets would've been closer to contention and stuck with Darnold (or made trades and signings to inch closer to the postseason, rather than focusing on an extended build in the draft).

Even in Brown wasn't the answer, there were plenty of options on the board at No. 3 that would've helped the Jets. Samuel and Metcalf were there, as well as Terry McLaurin. New York could've gone with Maxx Crosby or Devin White as well, both defenders picked in the top 10 of this re-draft.

