Jets' Mekhi Becton Willing to Swap Positions This Season

Becton expects to play left tackle this season, but he's open to switching sides to right tackle.

Mekhi Becton's performance at left tackle during his rookie season in 2020 had Jets fans giddy about the future.

It's one thing to pick a highly-touted offensive lineman in the first round and be excited about his production down the road. Seeing a glimpse of that potential between the lines as a rookie took that anticipation to the next level.

Since then, however, Becton missed a full season due to injury (hurting his knee in Week 1 of his sophomore year). Questions and concerns about his weight and ability to stay on the field have run rampant on social media, something Becton recently referred to as extra motivation.

Plus, in Becton's absence, George Fant distinguished himself as a more-than-capable option at left tackle. The veteran filled in for Becton all of last season, allowing just one sack.

Becton told reporters this past week that while he anticipates that he'll return as the Jets' starting left tackle, he's also willing to cross back to the right side.

"I'm open to playing wherever. As long as I'm on the field," he said.

If Becton can turn his career around and show he's able to cut down on his weight, producing every Sunday, he'll still factor into New York's long-term equation as a left tackle. There's a chance he won't be used there in 2022, though.

"I'm coming back to try to be the best I can be. Simple as that," Becton added. "I'm not going to sit here and say I'm going to get accolades. I'm just going to come out here and be the best I can."

General manager Joe Douglas has done a good job improving New York's offensive line over the last few years. He traded up to pick guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round last year, signing guard Laken Tomlinson in free agency this offseason.

That unit, with Fant, Becton and more, will need to stay healthy. It's clear that the O-line is beginning to profile as more of a strength for this team than it is a weakness.

"I've got to come in and pick up where they left off, not try to mess up anything they've got going," Becton said. "Just try to fill in as best as I can."

