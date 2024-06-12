Jets Radio Analyst Calls Out Fans Panicking Over Aaron Rodgers Absence
Aaron Rodgers caused a stir in the New York Jets' fan base on Tuesday. He opted to not show up for mandatory minicamp, unexcused, due to an event that was going on that was important to him.
After the news broke that Rodgers wasn't attending minicamp, fans went into a frenzy.
While his absence was technically "unexcused," the Jets don't seem to have much of a problem with it. The bigger issue is going in with newly-acquired defender Haason Reddick, who hasn't shown up likley due to a contract dispute with the team.
Throughout his career, Rodgers has missed many offseason activities. It has never negatively impacted him. He's one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the NFL.
New York radio host Evan Roberts brutally ripped into the fans who are panicking about Rodgers' absence in a recent segment.
“Aaron Rodgers has been involved in non-mandatory things. I was surprised Aaron wasn’t there, but I also knew that my calmness would not be reflected by my city, by my fellow Jets fans, and by some people with marshmallow heads that hate the Jets."
He continued forward, offering a calming yet pointed quote for any Jets' fans who are worried about Rodgers' absence.
“This is not a big deal. Aaron Rodgers is the quarterback of this team. He is committed to this team. This is not a ‘same old Jets’ scenario. Anyone screaming and yelling that is just crazy, maybe scarred from being a Jets fan, or is a freaking hater and is suffering from Rodgers derangement syndrome.”
Roberts is 100 percent correct with this assessment. It has been made clear by the superstar quarterback himself how all-in he is with New York. An absence to attend an important event is nothing to freak out about.
Rodgers will likely be back on the field soon enough. With training camp coming up, the 40-year-old superstar will get back to being the leader he has been since he joined the Jets.
Everyone needs to relax about this situation. A legendary quarterback that has made his intentions of taking New York back to the Super Bowl clear often missing training camp is nothing to worry about. Just enjoy getting ready for what should be a very entertaining 2024 NFL season.