Jets Predicted to Land High-Potential Edge Rusher in NFL Draft

The New York Jets opted to dive headfirst into a huge rebuild this season, as they opted to trade Quinnen Williams and Sauce Gardner for a haul of draft picks. The Jets have five first round picks over the course of the next two seasons including two first round selections in this offseason's NFL Draft.

The Jets hold the No. 2 pick in the first round, as the Las Vegas Raiders hold pick No. 1. The Raiders will almost certainly select Fernando Mendoza at pick No. 2, so the Jets should have a good idea of who they're going to opt for at pick No. 2.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

FOX Sports recently put together a mock draft for the 2026 NFL Draft. With the No. 2 pick in the first round, FOX Sports predicted the Jets would select Ohio State Buckeyes edge rusher Arvell Reese.

Arvell Reese is the best possible selection for the Jets at No. 2

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Arvell Reese (8) leaves the field following the NCAA football game against the Ohio Bobcats at Ohio Stadium on Sept. 13, 2025. Ohio State won 37-9. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"With Dante Moore returning to Oregon, New York will likely take the best player available here. A big riser on draft boards over the past few months, Reese has cemented himself as the clear-cut best linebacker in this draft," FOX Sports' uncredited author wrote. "Due to his elite speed for his size, he can drop back into coverage as an off-ball backer or line up on the edge and rush the passer. Reese has 6.5 sacks and two passes defended on the year, and 112 total tackles in two seasons for the Buckeyes."

Reese has the highest potential of any player in the upcoming draft. He's an elite defensive player with incredible speed, size, and strength. He routinely chased down ball carriers in positions that other linebackers wouldn't have been able to. He was also able to move offensive tackles off the spot more often than not.

Reese doubled as an edge rusher and off ball linebacker with Ohio State this season, but he'd likely be drafted as an edge rusher. Still, his ability to drop into coverage or play the quarterback spy role makes him even more valuable. He needs to be polished as a player, but his potential is generational.

More NFL: Jets Linked to Breakout Star QB After Dante Moore Decision