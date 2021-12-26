Robert Saleh Reveals Why He Chose Ron Middleton to Fill in as Interim Head Coach

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh reveals why he picked tight ends coach Ron Middleton to fill in for him after testing positive for COVID-19 this week.

After testing positive for COVID-19, Jets head coach Robert Saleh had a decision to make.

In case he didn't clear COVID protocols prior to Sunday's game against the Jaguars, which other Jets coach would he choose to handle his head coaching duties in his place?

Saleh was asked about that thought process on Friday, a decision that wasn't easy, but came down to one experienced and worthy individual.

That, of course, was Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton.

"Ron has been in this league for a very long time," Saleh told reporters on Friday. "Obviously, I don’t want to say it to belittle it or anything like that but I just want everyone to doing their jobs as they would in regards to coordinators and all that. But Ron knows this league, he’s an unbelievable man, unbelievable in terms of philosophy and just being able to talk to and bounce some ideas off of. He’s been around the ringer. So, there’s plenty of guys on the staff that are qualified for it, it was just something I chose with Ron."

Middleton has been coaching both at the college and professional level since 1997, a few years after his decade-long playing career came to a close. Prior to joining the Jets this season, Middleton spent eight years as Jacksonville's tight ends coach, a funny full-circle spin on the situation this week as Middleton preps to roam the sidelines as a head coach against his former team.

"Whenever you go to a different team or when you’re playing against friends or competing against friends, and I consider a bunch of those people over there my friends, you want to beat them," Middleton explained earlier in the week. "So, I don’t think it makes it easier, by no means, but it’s going to be fun."

Middleton praised everyone within New York's organization for handling this week's adversity with professionalism. It hasn't been easy filling in and leading a team that's missing a plethora of key contributors to COVID-19, but Middleton is confident that this group can focus on the task at hand and get the job done.

"You can only control the things you can control, and you have no control over who’s going to pop or who you’re going to have," Middleton explained. "You just have to work the ones that you have and prepare with the ones that you have. Tomorrow isn’t promised to you. Live for the day and take advantage of it, of the opportunity and situation that you’re in right then."

