Ron Middleton Is Living Out His Head Coaching Dream During Jets' COVID-19 Outbreak

New York Jets tight ends coach Ron Middleton is living his dream against the Jacksonville Jaguars, replacing head coach Robert Saleh who is out with COVID-19.

While nobody in the Jets organization was hoping for a COVID-19 outbreak this week, there is some silver lining to New York's barrage of positive cases for tight ends coach Ron Middleton.

Middleton has been filling in as an interim head coach this week since Robert Saleh tested positive for the virus on Wednesday.

The expectation is that Saleh won't clear COVID protocols by Sunday, giving Middleton a chance to live out his dream, roaming the sidelines on game day as a head coach for the first time.

"Very much so, I'm looking forward to it," Middleton told reporters on Friday. "Earlier in my career, that was the goal. As you age, your goals change, take different paths and what not. But yeah, I’ve always wanted to be a head coach, and I just appreciate Robert giving me this opportunity to get a taste of it. It’s been great."

READ: Jets' Robert Saleh Plans For 'Miserable' Experience, Likely to Miss Game With COVID-19

Middleton played 10 years as a tight end in the NFL, spending five seasons (and winning a Super Bowl) with Washington. Since his playing career came to a close, Middleton has been coaching at different levels since 1997, most recently spending eight seasons with Jacksonville as their tight ends coach before joining New York's coaching staff.

Asked if he'll have an emotional speech for Jets players and the rest of the coaching staff before kickoff on Sunday—as Gang Green prepares to host the Jaguars—Middleton chuckled.

"I don’t know, I think I’m a pretty emotional person," he said. "I’m very passionate about football. I usually just let it happen, so I don’t have anything planned. I know the question was by Sunday, I don’t know. I’m just going to let it happen."

New York has had a few players come back from the reserve/COVID-19 list in recent days, like backup quarterback Mike White, special teams standout Justin Hardee and wide receiver Jeff Smith. But there are still 16 players remaining in COVID protocols leading up to Sunday's game, including a slew of starters.

Nonetheless, Middleton said everyone in the building has been acting like true professionals in the face of this unprecedented adversity.

"The coordinators and the assistant coaches doing their deal, the players doing their deal, the equipment room, the training staff, it’s been a smooth operation," Middleton explained. "It’s kind of scary with everything that is going on and whatnot and all the uncertainty, but people are just going about their business and it’s been pretty good, it’s been very smooth."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.