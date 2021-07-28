Robert Saleh: Morgan Moses, George Fant Will Compete For Jets' Starting Right Tackle Job

When the Jets signed Morgan Moses last month, he instantly became the favorite to be New York's starting right tackle this season.

As training camp begins, however, head coach Robert Saleh is keeping that spot open for a competition.

Saleh was asked on Tuesday about the addition of Moses. While he praised the veteran, calling him both a tremendous player and a tremendous asset, he gave equal recognition to George Fant (who started 14 games in green and white this past season).

"George Fant has had fantastic OTAs and did a really nice job during minicamp," Saleh said. "He has all the tools necessary to be a successful right tackle also. There’s a lot of competition from that spot and it’s going to be fun to watch."

Moses is entering his eighth season in the NFL, set to make his first appearance in a uniform other than that of the Washington Football Team. He's been the epitome of durability and consistency in Washington, playing in all 16 games every season since his rookie year.

Fant, on the other hand, made his Jets debut in 2020. He began his career with three seasons—and 46 games played—with the Seattle Seahawks.

"I had a quick conversation with George. He’s a grown man, he gets it," Saleh explained. "It doesn’t matter because you’re just trying to do your absolute best and whatever happens, happens."

While Fant might not be phased by the signing of Moses, it looks like he'll start camp at a bit of a disadvantage. The right guard was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Either way, Saleh is expecting Fant to put up a fight in training camp, not letting Moses run away with the starting gig.

"He’s one of those internally motivated individuals that’s going to come out, work his tail off, do everything he’s done since we’ve arrived in this building," he said.

