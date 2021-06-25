Report: Jets Sign Right Tackle Morgan Moses

Looks like the Jets have a new starting right tackle.

New York is reportedly signing veteran offensive lineman Morgan Moses to a one-year deal. Sam Fortier of the Washington Post had the signing first.

The Jets are giving Moses a deal worth $3.6 million, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With playing time incentives, Moses can make upwards of $5 million, according to Rapoport.

Moses met with the Jets earlier in the month, a sign that New York was interested in the veteran tackle. The 30-year-old was released by the Washington Football team this offseason, coming off seven seasons within the organization.

The two sides had been working on this deal for weeks since that initial meeting. In fact, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, a "significant" two-year deal on the table, but opted for a one-year pact for flexibility in the future.

After drafting top-ranked guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round of the NFL draft, trading up to get him, this signing is yet another indication that this organization refuses to be complacent with the roster that won them two games a year ago.

Now, rather than beginning the season with George Fant at right tackle, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have a proven veteran at the position, flanking two of the best young lineman in the game.

"Morgan is obviously a fantastic player," Saleh said during OTAs earlier in June. "He’s got a lot of history in this league and has played at a very high level and somebody that we brought in."

Moses comes to New York with 104 NFL games under his belt. The former third-rounder brings durability—starting all 16 games in each of the last six seasons—and will serve as a veteran resource for Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton and more.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.