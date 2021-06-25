Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayJets Country+SI.com
Search
Report: Jets Sign Right Tackle Morgan Moses

Report: Jets Sign Right Tackle Morgan Moses

Author:
Publish date:

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Looks like the Jets have a new starting right tackle. 

New York is reportedly signing veteran offensive lineman Morgan Moses to a one-year deal. Sam Fortier of the Washington Post had the signing first. 

The Jets are giving Moses a deal worth $3.6 million, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. With playing time incentives, Moses can make upwards of $5 million, according to Rapoport. 

Moses met with the Jets earlier in the month, a sign that New York was interested in the veteran tackle. The 30-year-old was released by the Washington Football team this offseason, coming off seven seasons within the organization.

The two sides had been working on this deal for weeks since that initial meeting. In fact, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, a "significant" two-year deal on the table, but opted for a one-year pact for flexibility in the future. 

After drafting top-ranked guard Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round of the NFL draft, trading up to get him, this signing is yet another indication that this organization refuses to be complacent with the roster that won them two games a year ago. 

Now, rather than beginning the season with George Fant at right tackle, general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh have a proven veteran at the position, flanking two of the best young lineman in the game. 

"Morgan is obviously a fantastic player," Saleh said during OTAs earlier in June. "He’s got a lot of history in this league and has played at a very high level and somebody that we brought in." 

Moses comes to New York with 104 NFL games under his belt. The former third-rounder brings durability—starting all 16 games in each of the last six seasons—and will serve as a veteran resource for Vera-Tucker, Mekhi Becton and more.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Washington Football Team lineman Morgan Moses
News

Report: Jets Sign Right Tackle Morgan Moses

Falcons coach Jeff Ulbrich
News

Excitement About Jets' Defense Continues to Grow For Defensive Coordinator Jeff Ulbrich

Jets TE Chris Herndon celebrates touchdown
News

Mike LaFleur Weighs in on Jets' 'Talented' Tight End Room

Jets WR Corey Davis minicamp
News

Corey Davis Feeling at Home in Jets' Offense, Excited About Offseason Improvements

New York Jets WR Elijah Moore at minicamp
News

Jets Have 'Most Improved Receiving Corps' in NFL

New York Jets offensive linemen at minicamp
News

Three Priorities For the Jets Before Training Camp

Jets quarterbacks Zach Wilson, James Morgan and Mike White
News

Robert Saleh Explains Why the Jets Haven't Added a Veteran Quarterback This Offseason

Jets K Chris Naggar at rookie mini camp
News

Jets' Undrafted Kicker Impressing in Offseason Kicking Competition