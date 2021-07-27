Jets Start Training Camp With Several Key Contributors Sidelined Due to Injuries

The Jets made some roster moves over the weekend prior to the start of training camp.

New York placed four of their players on the Physically Unable to Perform List (PUP) while adding three players to the Non Football Injury list (NFl).

Some key players will be absent at the facility when camp commences on Wednesday, with Quinnen Williams, Kyle Phillips, Jonathan Marshall, and Ashtyn Davis all landing on the PUP list.

When rosters are slimmed down to 53, the group must be placed on the active roster, or be moved to the Reserve/PUP list.

However, this situation is less concerning than at first glance. Each of the four have been assigned the Active/PUP designation, meaning they are eligible to return any time during training camp.

Nonetheless, New York loses three contributors on their defensive line at a critical time, and the team must hope these injuries won't keep them sidelined for the long-term.

Gang Green has also lost Vinny Curry, Folorunso Futukasi and Marcus Maye to the NFl list before training camp. As a result, the Jets will be without two more players on their defensive line, in addition to the absence of their star safety.

After Contract Impasse, Marcus Maye's Days in New York Look Numbered

With a new-look team working to build chemistry, having many players out of the lineup isn’t exactly the start head coach Robert Saleh was looking for. He has to hope that his injured players return in the next week or two as the squad prepares for its first game on August 14th against the Giants.

To reach NFL analyst Nate Burleson’s expectations of 10 wins, the Jets need time to gel. Injuries now are manageable. Later on in the season, they could prove fatal.

MORE:

Follow Jordy Fee-Platt on Twitter (@jfeep). Be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.