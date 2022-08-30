Anchoring the Jets' Offensive Line: Connor McGovern

Connor McGovern is the best starting offensive lineman on the Jets.

There I said it.

He is bound to get the least amount of press, but he is the durable anchor of New York's offensive line.

McGovern has only missed two games in the two seasons he has played in New York, after coming over from Denver.

Despite his notable physical limitations, McGovern plays the game like it is important to him and he plays like he wants to win, and there is no substitute for those highly regarded characteristics.

In fact, it is those very characteristics that help him compensate for his limitations.

McGovern grew on me the more I watched him on game film, and his value to the Jets became apparent.

He is the ninth highest paid center in the NFL (according to USA Today) at $9 million per season, and in my opinion, as a former Jets' scout, he is worth every penny.

McGovern is the glue that holds this unit together.

Not only that, his blocking statistics merit his cap number.

According to Pro Football Focus, McGovern graded out as the No. 15 (out of 34) best pass blocking center in the league, and No. 9 (out of 34) overall in the run game.

That is how he looked on game film.

It is not always pretty, but McGovern got the job done more often than not.

Grading Connor McGovern

6-foot-4, 306 pounds

2021 game film reviewed: (10/3) TEN, (11/28) HOU and (12/26) JAX

Grade: B (Good player, but not elite; he's good enough to win with)

Scouting Report

Scrappy and highly competitive technician with average playing speed, athleticism, anchor and strength. Elite level technique and effort. Does not take plays off. Accurate snapping ability in shotgun and with the quarterback under center. Sets up and looks alert. Uses hands well and he is good in double teams. Showed vs.TEN and JAX can get rag dolled on brute bullrushes. Marginal anchor, but can hold up when matched up solo when the challenges are not as stiff. Stays with it and does the best that he can. Battles and fights. Even when he opened the gate, stayed with it and did not give up, which caused him to win. Plays smart and he is excellent at picking up stunts, games and blitzes. Not desirable out in space on screen passes. Struggles to get into position in time. Positional run blocker who really understands the art of leverage. Lacks natural brute power and ability to sustain straight up against the big men. Pushes, shoves and does everything he can, but tends to lose in these situations. Excellent pulling in short areas. Gets his body in front of inline downblocks. Hit and miss at the second level due to rigidity and lack of sustain out in space. Tends to lose balance downfield and loses control. Well-rounded center.

Bottom Line

McGovern graded out the highest out of the starting five Jets’ offensive linemen in my film study as we head into the 2022 season.

McGovern plays the game the way it was meant to be played. In a lot of ways he reminds me of the legendary center Jeff Bostic, who played on the famous offensive line nicknamed, “The Hogs," in Washington back in the 1980's.

That is the highest compliment I can give him.

McGovern is part of the solution in New York, and he is somebody the team can win with.

