Skip to main content

Denzel Mims Makes Statement in Jets' Preseason Finale

Mims caught a touchdown, racking up 102 receiving yards in Sunday's preseason finale against the Giants.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

After tumbling across the goal line, holding on to an accurate ball from quarterback Chris Streveler, Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims rose to his feet, strutting as his teammates joined him in celebration.

The wideout had just hauled in the first touchdown of his NFL career, a 29-yard connection to tie Sunday's preseason game against the Giants in the fourth quarter.

Yes, it's the preseason, but for a player that requested a trade just a few days prior—an unsurprising development for an asset that's been buried on New York's depth chart—Mims' strong performance was a statement. 

"He was gritty," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the win over the Giants. "We ran out of receivers there at the end and he fought all the way through, took every single snap that he needed to take, won some contested footballs and he absolutely fought. He's finally been giving himself an opportunity, in terms of the game, to showcase what he's been doing since OTAs. It was good to see him do it in a game setting."

Mims did more than just catch a touchdown on Sunday. The former second-round pick racked up 102 receiving yards on seven catches and eight targets, leading both teams in all three of those categories. 

"I feel like I can do anything that I set my mind to," Mims said, speaking publicly for the first time since his agent revealed the receiver's trade request. "All I’ve got to do is just come out, play hard, play physical, do my job and it'll all fall into place."

Asked specifically about the trade request, Mims deflected the question, saying it was something between him and his agent. He added that he has "no problem" with the Jets and loves playing for New York, saying he's hungry to continue showing what he's capable of.

"I feel like I’m better [than the last few years]," Mims said. "I mean, I feel like I’ve always been this way, but today I got the chance to show it. I mean I had sickness last year, so I didn’t come back to the way I wanted to. So, this year I had a full offseason and no sickness, no injuries. I feel good coming into this year."

New York's quarterback room was impressed with Mims' big day as well. While Streveler was the QB that worked with Mims in the fourth quarter, veteran Joe Flacco agreed that it was nice to see Mims have a good game.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Former San Francisco defensive lineman Solomon Thomas warming up
Play

What Jets Fans Should Expect From Solomon Thomas

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stands on sideline
Play

Jets' Robert Saleh Weighs in on Denzel Mims Trade Request

By Max Goodman
Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks at NFL Scouting Combine
Play

Jets Prospects to Watch for in College Football’s Week Zero Slate

By Blake Pace

"Denzel’s an awesome kid and he is getting better and better and better," Flacco told reporters. "I think today you could see just his length and his big body and his speed on display a little bit. When you’ve been with a guy and he’s been your teammate for as long as he has, it’s always good to see him go out there and do well."

Backup Mike White agreed.

"He was awesome and you can tell he was giving it his all out there and made a lot of plays for us and helped move the offense for us, made that unbelievable touchdown catch," White said. "I just know that Mims comes in and works hard, performs on the field and that’s all I can attest to that and give credit for that."

Mims' future with Gang Green is still up in the air. Rosters will be trimmed down and other teams will surely continue to check in with New York about adding Mims to their wide receiver room. 

Saleh isn't giving up on the wideout just yet, though.

"He's one of our six best receivers and he's going to be here, as far as I'm concerned," Saleh said.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

Former San Francisco defensive lineman Solomon Thomas warming up
News

What Jets Fans Should Expect From Solomon Thomas

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh stands on sideline
News

Jets' Robert Saleh Weighs in on Denzel Mims Trade Request

By Max Goodman
Jets GM Joe Douglas speaks at NFL Scouting Combine
News

Jets Prospects to Watch for in College Football’s Week Zero Slate

By Blake Pace
New York Jets WR Denzel Mims runs at defender
News

This Team Wants to Trade For Denzel Mims

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Denzel Mims catches pass in preseason game
News

Jets Should Grant Denzel Mims' Trade Request

By Max Goodman
New York Jets WR Garrett Wilson makes catch in preseason
News

Most Jets Rookies Show Progress in Preseason Game Versus Atlanta

By Blake Pace
New York Jets OG Laken Tomlinson blocking in preseason
News

Ex-Jets Scout Predicts New York Will Allow Team Sack Record in 2022

By Daniel Kelly
Dallas Cowboys kicker Greg Zuerelin kicking
News

Jets Choose Kicker For 2022 Season

By Max Goodman