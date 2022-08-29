Denzel Mims Makes Statement in Jets' Preseason Finale

After tumbling across the goal line, holding on to an accurate ball from quarterback Chris Streveler, Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims rose to his feet, strutting as his teammates joined him in celebration.

The wideout had just hauled in the first touchdown of his NFL career, a 29-yard connection to tie Sunday's preseason game against the Giants in the fourth quarter.

Yes, it's the preseason, but for a player that requested a trade just a few days prior—an unsurprising development for an asset that's been buried on New York's depth chart—Mims' strong performance was a statement.

"He was gritty," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters after the win over the Giants. "We ran out of receivers there at the end and he fought all the way through, took every single snap that he needed to take, won some contested footballs and he absolutely fought. He's finally been giving himself an opportunity, in terms of the game, to showcase what he's been doing since OTAs. It was good to see him do it in a game setting."

Mims did more than just catch a touchdown on Sunday. The former second-round pick racked up 102 receiving yards on seven catches and eight targets, leading both teams in all three of those categories.

"I feel like I can do anything that I set my mind to," Mims said, speaking publicly for the first time since his agent revealed the receiver's trade request. "All I’ve got to do is just come out, play hard, play physical, do my job and it'll all fall into place."

Asked specifically about the trade request, Mims deflected the question, saying it was something between him and his agent. He added that he has "no problem" with the Jets and loves playing for New York, saying he's hungry to continue showing what he's capable of.

"I feel like I’m better [than the last few years]," Mims said. "I mean, I feel like I’ve always been this way, but today I got the chance to show it. I mean I had sickness last year, so I didn’t come back to the way I wanted to. So, this year I had a full offseason and no sickness, no injuries. I feel good coming into this year."

New York's quarterback room was impressed with Mims' big day as well. While Streveler was the QB that worked with Mims in the fourth quarter, veteran Joe Flacco agreed that it was nice to see Mims have a good game.

"Denzel’s an awesome kid and he is getting better and better and better," Flacco told reporters. "I think today you could see just his length and his big body and his speed on display a little bit. When you’ve been with a guy and he’s been your teammate for as long as he has, it’s always good to see him go out there and do well."

Backup Mike White agreed.

"He was awesome and you can tell he was giving it his all out there and made a lot of plays for us and helped move the offense for us, made that unbelievable touchdown catch," White said. "I just know that Mims comes in and works hard, performs on the field and that’s all I can attest to that and give credit for that."

Mims' future with Gang Green is still up in the air. Rosters will be trimmed down and other teams will surely continue to check in with New York about adding Mims to their wide receiver room.

Saleh isn't giving up on the wideout just yet, though.

"He's one of our six best receivers and he's going to be here, as far as I'm concerned," Saleh said.

