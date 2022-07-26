New York Jets Roster Projection: Can Zach Wilson Take This Group to Contention?

After years of mediocrity, can the Jets take a leap forward and taste contention this season?

New York spent the last several months injecting a mix of young and veteran talent to this roster, surrounding their core pieces with the necessary weapons to succeed.

More work needs to be done to take a four-win club and end a decade-long postseason drought, but this team enters play in 2022 better than it was at the end of last season.

That said, which 53 players will earn a spot when New York's roster is cut down several weeks from now? Let's break this down.

Offense

Quarterbacks (3): Zach Wilson; Mike White; Joe Flacco

Analysis: All three of those quarterbacks were needed last year during Wilson's shaky rookie season. New York is hoping the former No. 2 overall pick can take a leap forward as a sophomore in 2022, taking advantage of the weapons at his disposal.

Running backs (3): Breece Hall; Michael Carter; Tevin Coleman

Analysis: Hall, a second-round pick this spring, will lead the way in the backfield while Carter and veteran Coleman get their carries as well. Zonovan Knight, Ty Johnson and La'Mical Perine each miss the cut.



Tight ends/Fullback (4): C.J Uzomah; Tyler Conklin; Jeremy Ruckert; Nick Bawden, FB

Analysis: New York's remodeled tight end room is poised to be extremely impactful this season. Uzomah and Conklin were both signed by the team in free agency while Ruckert was drafted in the third round.



Wide receivers (6): Corey Davis; Elijah Moore; Garrett Wilson; Braxton Berrios; Jeff Smith; Denzel Mims

Analysis: Mims makes the cut for a third year with the Jets, but he won't play a huge role barring any adversity. The top four wideouts in this WR room have sky-high potential. Wilson just needs to get them the football.

Offensive line (9): Mekhi Becton, T; George Fant, T; Alijah Vera-Tucker, G; Laken Tomlinson, G; Connor McGovern, C; Conor McDermott, T; Dan Feeney, G; Nate Herbig, G; Max Mitchell, T

Analysis: Is this group good enough to protect Wilson? Time will tell who starts at left tackle (between Becton and Fant) while Tomlinson looks to excel in his first season with Gang Green.

Defense

Safety (4): Jordan Whitehead; Lamarcus Joyner; Jason Pinnock; Ashtyn Davis

Analysis: The only real surprise here would be if New York adds another safety before the season begins, a rumor that's been floating around leading up to training camp.

Cornerback (6): Sauce Gardner; D.J. Reed; Michael Carter II; Bryce Hall; Brandin Echols; Javelin Guidry

Analysis: Between Gardner and Reed, this position group took a huge step forward this offseason. Time to see what these talented defensive backs can do, turning what was a weakness for the Jets into a strength.

Linebacker (5): C.J. Mosley, MLB; Quincy Williams, OLB; Hamsah Nasirildeen, OLB; Jamien Sherwood, MLB; Marcell Harris, OLB

Analysis: New York can only hope that Mosley and Williams can stay healthy and have another impactful season at linebacker.

Defensive line (10): Carl Lawson, DE; Quinnen Williams, DT; John Franklin-Myers, DE; Sheldon Rankins, DT; Jermaine Johnson II, DE; Bryce Huff, DE; Solomon Thomas, DT; Jacob Martin, DE; Micheal Clemons, DE; Nathan Shepherd, DE

Analysis: The Jets have a deep and strong pass rush, a group that will rotate in and out with a mix of talented youngsters and proven vets that can all get to the quarterback.

Special teams

Kicker: Greg Zuerlein

Punter: Braden Mann

Long snapper: Thomas Hennessy

Analysis: Eddy Piñeiro finished last season on a high note for the Jets at kicker, but New York will move forward with Zuerlein, the veteran they signed this offseason.

