NFL Insider: Jets Looking to Make 'Splash' Trade Before Season Starts

It's been an eventful offseason for the Jets, a formative stretch where general manager Joe Douglas has infused quite a bit of young and experienced talent to this roster on both sides of the ball.

Even as training camp looms, however, it sounds like New York isn't finished bolstering this group.

NFL insider Jeremy Fowler sprinkled an intriguing note into his latest article on ESPN, power rankings with projections for the next three seasons. The Jets were ranked by Fowler and his colleagues as the No. 21 team in the NFL—if this move comes to fruition, they might jump up in the rankings even higher, though.

According to Fowler, New York is "still looking for another splash move in the secondary."

"The Jets were in the mix for several high-cost free agents and signed corner D.J. Reed but could still use one more playmaker," Fowler wrote. "A rangy center fielder at safety would elevate what should be an emerging defense."

New York has been active in building their secondary this offseason, as the insider alluded to. They signed Reed, but also brought in safety Jordan Whitehead in free agency, re-signing Lamarcus Joyner as well. In the draft, Gang Green picked corner Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner with the fourth overall selection, a stud that's poised to shut down opponent's No. 1 receivers for years to come.

That group can still improve, though. With the departure of Marcus Maye and question marks lingering over some of their younger defensive backs, another proven commodity would help turn this weakness into a strength.

Fowler didn't specify who the Jets are targeting, so allow yourself to speculate until more reports surface in the coming weeks. Perhaps Bengals safety Jessie Bates III? CBS Sports recently listed the Jets as a possible landing spot for Bates if he's dealt. Then again, that's still a big if.

Last year, New York gave up 259.4 passing yards per game, the third-highest mark in the NFL. With an improved pass rush, and better defensive backs, this club could take a significant step forward defensively in 2022.

