Jets Activate Nine Players From COVID List With More on the Way

Head coach Robert Saleh, defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, cornerback Michael Carter II and backup quarterback Joe Flacco are among those that cleared COVID protocols for the Jets on Wednesday.

Cleared from COVID-19 protocols seven days after testing positive for the virus, Jets head coach Robert Saleh was all smiles as he addressed the media on Wednesday morning.

"It's like the first day of school," Saleh told reporters.

Saleh wasn't the only individual within the organization to return to the facility on Wednesday. A total of nine players were activated from the team's COVID-19 list.

That group includes six players headed back to the active roster: defensive tackle Folorunso Fatukasi, cornerback Michael Carter II, linebacker Hamsah Nasirildeen, tight end Kenny Yeboah, quarterback Joe Flacco and defensive lineman Jonathan Marshall.

The other three players—linebacker Noah Dawkins, defensive lineman Tanzel Smart and corner Lamar Jackson—were restored from the COVID list, returning to the practice squad.

On Sunday, New York was missing 20 different players amid an outbreak within the organization. That number reached its peak when it was revealed that star defensive tackle Quinnen Williams had tested positive for the virus just 90 minutes before kickoff.

That didn't stop interim head coach Ron Middleton and the Jets from securing their fourth win of the year, a dramatic and exciting five-point victory over Jacksonville.

Since then, a few more players have contracted the virus. Cornerback Bryce Hall and tight end Tyler Kroft were both added to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, two big blows on both sides of the ball for Gang Green.

Nonetheless, Saleh was encouraged Wednesday that a slew of players will be able to clear COVID protocols before Sunday's Week 16 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The head coach said he is "hopeful" that guards Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Alijah Vera-Tucker, wide receiver Vyncint Smith, defensive end John Franklin-Myers, safety Ashtyn Davis and defensive lineman Hamilcar Rashed Jr. can return in the next few days.

That leaves Hall, Kroft, Williams and others in a "50-50" situation regarding their status for Sunday, per Saleh.

