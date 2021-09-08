September 8, 2021
Jets Among League's Worst in Preseason Power Rankings

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated revealed its final preseason power rankings on Tuesday and even after an eventful offseason, the Jets are still in the basement. 

New York was ranked 30th, ahead of only the Detroit Lions (31) and Houston Texans (32).

For a team that won only two games a year ago, it's no surprise this club is ranked among the league's worst. That said, based on where the Jets were listed earlier in the offseason, clearly the MMQB staff believes New York took a step back over the last few weeks.

After the NFL draft—where Gang Green added a franchise quarterback and several talented youngsters on both sides of the ball—Sports Illustrated ranked the Jets 25th overall. The highest-place vote New York received for this week's placement was No. 26.

"The Jets are starting over with yet another first-round quarterback. Will things be different this time? Most people seem to believe so," the MMQB staff wrote.

As much as the Jets did take steps forward in the offseason, a few injuries are certainly lowering expectations entering Week 1. Losing Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry for the year are huge blows, losses that will test the depth of this defensive line early and often.

Plus, even with new faces, there's no guarantee things will translate right away. Just on offense, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, top wideout Corey Davis, training camp standout Elijah Moore and more will need to make adjustments in this new system, all the while working with first-year head coach Robert Saleh and rookie offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Only time will tell how high the Jets will climb in the power rankings as the season goes along. As of now, SI sees this team picking pretty early in next year's draft, though.

To see the rest of the power rankings, click here.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

