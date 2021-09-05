Simulating the Jets' 2021 Season; Results For Each Game, Zach Wilson's Stats

The Jets are poised to take a step forward in 2021 after winning only two games last year. But how much better will New York's record be after all the changes this franchise made in the offseason?

With some help from Wolverine Studios, we have a sneak peek as to which games the Jets will win this season, with exactly one week to go until Week 1 in Carolina.

Before breaking things down, Gary Gorski—the founder of Wolverine Studios—delivered some background information on how the simulation works and what you need to know.

“Here was our methodology for running the simulations. First we took our simulation engine, Draft Day Sports: Pro Football 2022, which is in our final stages of pre-release testing and used a community created mod as a starting point. From there we modified it so that we had players on the proper teams, adjusted the schedule to match and tried to make everything just right as to simulate the season to see how things end up for the Jets. We also decided to prevent injuries from occurring in the league so we could get a result not impacted by any teams suffering devastating injuries"

That in mind, let's get to it. Here's Wolverine Studios' game-by-game simulation for the 2021 regular season.

Week 1 @ Carolina – W (1-0)

Week 2 vs New England – L (1-1)

Week 3 @ Denver – L (1-2)

Week 4 vs Tennessee – W (2-2)

Week 5 @ Atlanta – L (2-3)

Week 6 BYE

Week 7 @ New England – L (2-4)

Week 8 vs Cincinnati – W (3-4)

Week 9 @ Indianapolis – L (3-5)

Week 10 vs Buffalo – L (3-6)

Week 11 vs Miami – W (4-6)

Week 12 @ Houston – W (5-6)

Week 13 vs Philadelphia – L (5-7)

Week 14 vs New Orleans – W (6-7)

Week 15 @ Miami – L (6-8)

Week 16 vs Jacksonville – L (6-9)

Week 17 vs Tampa Bay – L (6-10)

Week 18 @ Buffalo – L (6-11)

As expected, New York improved upon their performance last season, winning four more games. They're still on the outside looking in when it comes to postseason contention, though.

Surely you're curious how rookie quarterback Zach Wilson fared in his first season with the Jets. Here's Gorski with more on Wilson's performance, along with that of his top wide receiver:

"Stats wise we know everyone wonders just how good Wilson can be – we like him to throw for just over 4,300 yards, 29 TDs and 11 INTs with his favorite target being Corey Davis who would be the first Jets receiver to top the 1,000 yard receiving mark in quite some time.”

Again, this simulation utilized the game 'Pro Football 21.' To check it out for yourself, head over to Wolverine Studios by clicking here.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.