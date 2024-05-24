New York Jets Are Ideal Home for All-Pro NFL Record Holder
The New York Jets offense underwent some retooling in the NFL offseason and they might still have some work to do.
One of the biggest changes has been the New York wide receiver room. Mike Williams and Malachi Corley are newcomers that are immediately going to take on major roles. Is that enough though?
Former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas is on the market and would be a great fit with the Jets.
Thomas holds the NFL record for most catches in a season with 149 in 2019. That was also the last time he played a full season with a Hall of Fame quarterback.
Still, with lesser quarterback play around him, he was able to produce when he found the field. The problem has been finding the field. Since the start of the 2020 season, the Ohio State product has played just 20 games. In those 20 games, he had 95 catches for 1,057 yards.
The big question will be if Thomas is willing to take on a smaller role in the offense. He might not have a choice on his new team, but he has been known for his outspoken personality on X.
Garrett Wilson will still be the top dog on the team. Thomas' main competition would be Williams. They are similar players and would do similar things in the offense. Thomas had the better peak, but Williams is slightly younger and more proven recently. Malachi Corley will likely be the team's main slot receiver.
If Thomas is going to be the team's fourth option, he would be one of the best in the league. At worst, he should still be very useful in red zone situations. His 6-foot-3, 212-pound frame combined with a 79.1% career catch rate makes for an intriguing jump ball option.