Strange New York Jets Trade Idea Ships New Addition to Dallas Cowboys
The New York Jets needed to make additions to their wide receiver room and did just that this offseason.
They signed Mike Williams and drafted Malachi Corley, giving Aaron Rodgers two high-level weapons. If both play how they're expected to, the Jets should be in a great position on the offensive end.
Williams, who tore his ACL during a Week 3 game in 2023, has shown the ability to be an elite receiver when healthy. The 29-year-old is two years removed from a 1,146-yard season, which included 10 touchdowns. He's a big target for Rodgers who can go up and make plays.
However, Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report has proposed a shocking trade that would move him to the
Dallas Cowboys. In return, the deal would see the Jets receive a third-round pick in the 2025 draft.
His reasoning for proposing this trade is due to Williams potentially not fitting into this offense and freeing up more opportunities that would allow Corley to get better.
"Williams is on a one-year contract and could easily be dealt for draft capital if the Jets believe their season might go nowhere from the start. In that scenario, the Jets could develop Corley more and allow other young wide receivers to build their resumes in the final year of the Rodgers era," Tansey wrote.
Even if Corley does become who many expect him to be, that doesn't mean they have to move Williams. Ideally, keeping the veteran and having their rookie perform well would give New York one of the best wide receiver rooms in football.
In this win-now window, the Jets have to keep as much talent around as possible. Looking ahead to the remainder of the offseason, there's a better chance they make another trade for a different receiver rather than moving Williams.
He was one of the better additions they made this spring, which is saying something as Joe Douglas had himself an excellent offseason.