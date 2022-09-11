Jets-Ravens Prediction: Can Joe Flacco Lead New York to Win in Season Opener?

After months of anticipation, a slew of impactful additions in free agency and the NFL draft and a barrage of injuries over the last few weeks, it's finally time for kickoff.

The Jets begin the 2022 season on Sunday afternoon, suiting up for a game that matters for the first time since the conclusion of last year's campaign, another mediocre performance far from postseason contention.

Looking at this team's roster, New York is much better than it was a year ago. This team has what projects to be an effective mix of youth and experience on both sides of the ball with rookies and veterans that are poised to produce quality seasons over the next 18 weeks. If all goes right for head coach Robert Saleh and his squad, this franchise can take a significant step forward in 2022.

It won't be easy for Gang Green to ascend to a new level of competitiveness and competency, though. New York's schedule is challenging, especially early on. That journey begins on Sunday when the Baltimore Ravens come to town, a team that's hungry to get back to the postseason with one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the game.

Here's our first prediction of the year with a breakdown of why the Jets will come up short in Week 1:

Max Goodman's pick: Jets 20, Ravens 27

This was already going to be an uphill battle for the Jets. Sure, their new-look defense will be better this year, but drawing Lamar Jackson, Mark Andrews and the Ravens in Week 1 is brutal, giving them simply no time to ease in cohesively.

You'll see flashes on the defensive side of the ball, showing why this team is going to be play contenders tight for much of this season. Look for Carl Lawson to record his first sack with the Jets (or two) as New York's deep pass rush finds a rhythm up front. It'll be interesting to see how much cornerback Sauce Gardner is targeted as well. Expectations are high for Gang Green's first-round pick, that's for sure.

If the Jets can contain Andrews (along with wideout Rashod Bateman), they'll have a shot. It's just tough to bet on that happening right away considering the numbers the Jets gave up on defense a year ago. Their only path to victory on defense is for their rotation up front to constantly pressure Jackson, forcing him to beat them with his arm. Then, the secondary would need to ball out, as Gardner, D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead make their Jets debuts.

We can't talk about this game without mentioning the injuries for New York on offense. Second-year quarterback Zach Wilson is out and Joe Flacco is in, ready for a revenge game against his former team. Offensive tackles Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown are both hurt, meaning rookie Max Mitchell will start at right tackle (George Fant moves to the left side).

All Flacco needs to do is get the ball to New York's playmakers, the weapons that this organization have been stockpiling for Wilson (who underwent knee surgery after a non-contact injury in the preseason). Call me crazy but I think Flacco will play well in this game, knocking on the door of 200 yards through the air. A couple turnovers (a strip sack from the right side on Mitchell) and a stagnant running game, against the league's best rush defense from a year ago, will hold this team back when it comes to finishing off drives with points and coming back late.

Nonetheless, this will be a tremendous test for a young and unproven team to start the season, a chance for them to make a statement even if they don't win. They'll come up short here, but show the rest of the league that this isn't the same old Jets from these last few years. Make mistakes and this group is more than capable of beating postseason-caliber teams.

