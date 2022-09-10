Jets' Duane Brown Out For Much More Than Just Week 1

The Jets' nightmare scenario on their offensive line just went from bad to worse.

Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown, who was signed to fill in for an injured Mekhi Becton as New York's starting left tackle, was already ruled out for Week 1 nursing a shoulder injury. Turns out Brown will miss more than just the season opener.

The Jets placed Brown on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning the 37-year-old is out for at least the first four weeks of this season.

Brown suffered his shoulder injury during practice this week. He signed a two-year, $20 million deal with Gang Green in August shortly after Becton suffered his season-ending knee injury.

So much for Brown serving as a savior up front as the Jets embark on a challenging schedule to begin their 2022 campaign.

In Brown's place, the Jets elevated Grant Hermanns from the practice squad. Hermanns, like rookie Max Mitchell—who will start at right tackle against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday—has yet to line up for his first NFL snap. George Fant will start at left tackle in the interim as well.

It's possible Brown can return from this injury and stay on the field for the rest of this season. After all, he's been extremely durable throughout his 14-year NFL career. In the meantime, however, New York is relying heavily on their inexperienced depth at the tackle position. Other than Mitchell and Hermanns, Conor McDermott is the only other tackle listed on New York's depth chart, a veteran that's made just six starts in the pros.

This situation could've been avoided. New York could've added an additional starter to the mix like they did last year with Morgan Moses. Unless Mitchell quickly blossoms and proves he's capable at this level, there's a glaring weakness up front for those in green and white, a hole on the O-line that will surely be exploited by the talented defensive fronts New York is scheduled to face over the next several weeks.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.