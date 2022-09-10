Skip to main content

Jets' Duane Brown Out For Much More Than Just Week 1

New York placed Duane Brown on injured reserve Saturday, meaning he won't be eligible to make his Jets debut until Week 5.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Jets' nightmare scenario on their offensive line just went from bad to worse.

Veteran offensive tackle Duane Brown, who was signed to fill in for an injured Mekhi Becton as New York's starting left tackle, was already ruled out for Week 1 nursing a shoulder injury. Turns out Brown will miss more than just the season opener.

The Jets placed Brown on injured reserve on Saturday, meaning the 37-year-old is out for at least the first four weeks of this season. 

Brown suffered his shoulder injury during practice this week. He signed a two-year, $20 million deal with Gang Green in August shortly after Becton suffered his season-ending knee injury.

So much for Brown serving as a savior up front as the Jets embark on a challenging schedule to begin their 2022 campaign.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

In Brown's place, the Jets elevated Grant Hermanns from the practice squad. Hermanns, like rookie Max Mitchell—who will start at right tackle against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday—has yet to line up for his first NFL snap. George Fant will start at left tackle in the interim as well. 

It's possible Brown can return from this injury and stay on the field for the rest of this season. After all, he's been extremely durable throughout his 14-year NFL career. In the meantime, however, New York is relying heavily on their inexperienced depth at the tackle position. Other than Mitchell and Hermanns, Conor McDermott is the only other tackle listed on New York's depth chart, a veteran that's made just six starts in the pros.

This situation could've been avoided. New York could've added an additional starter to the mix like they did last year with Morgan Moses. Unless Mitchell quickly blossoms and proves he's capable at this level, there's a glaring weakness up front for those in green and white, a hole on the O-line that will surely be exploited by the talented defensive fronts New York is scheduled to face over the next several weeks. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets OT Max Mitchell during NFL Combine
News

Max Mitchell Oozing Confidence Ahead of NFL Debut, Starting in Week 1

By Max Goodman
New York Jets offensive lineman Max Mitchell in preseason
News

Jets 'Very Confident' in Duane Brown's Replacement Against Ravens

By Max Goodman
New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh crosses arms on sideline in preseason
News

Jets Will Show Growth in 2022, But it Won’t Correlate to Win-Loss Column

By Blake Pace
Seattle Seahawks OT Duane Brown on sideline
News

Jets' Concerning Situation at Offensive Tackle Could've Been Avoided

By Max Goodman
Former Seattle Seahawks OT Duane Brown walks off field
News

Jets' Duane Brown Could Miss Opener Against Ravens With Shoulder Injury

By Max Goodman
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson throws pass
News

Robert Saleh: Facing Lamar Jackson Is 'Ultimate Challenge'

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson scrambles for touchdown during rookie season
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Has No Plans to Change Play Style After Knee Injury

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson warming up before preseason game
News

Jets' Zach Wilson Out Until Week 4; What it Means

By Max Goodman