How Russell Wilson's Injury Impacts the Jets' Future

With Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson set to miss time after finger surgery, the New York Jets could get a better first round pick from the Jamal Adams trade

The Jamal Adams trade continues to pay off for the Jets.

Last year, New York used Seattle's first-round pick and turned it into offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker. They started 23rd overall, trading up with the Minnesota Vikings to select one of the best guards in the draft.

Now, with one more first-round pick on the way from the Seahawks, Gang Green might not even need to trade up for a better pick this time around.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson could miss up to the next eight weeks after undergoing surgery on his middle finger on Friday. That leaves the Seahawks without their superstar quarterback, a huge blow to their offense.

Nobody should ever celebrate an injury to an opposing player, especially someone as respected as Wilson. But this situation does have a direct impact on New York's future.

Looking at Seattle's schedule going forward, and factoring in Wilson's absence, it's hard to see the Seahawks rattling off too many victories over the next few months. Anything is possible, but for a 2-3 team, Seattle could be even further in last place once Wilson eventually returns.

If the Seahawks deteriorate and plummet in the standings, that's the best-case scenario for New York. More losses equals a better first-round pick for Seattle, which then goes directly to the Jets.

Remember, New York sent Adams and a fourth-rounder to Seattle in a package that included first-rounders in both 2021 and 2022.

In other words, depending on how the Jets progress after last week's victory—entering their bye week following Sunday's game in London against Atlanta—there's a real chance that the Jets could have two picks in the top 10 of next spring's draft.

Somewhere, general manager Joe Douglas is laughing maniacally, ready to pounce on more talent as he builds this franchise into a contender.

Ironically enough, former Jets quarterback Geno Smith stands between New York and this ideal outcome. Smith took over for Wilson on Thursday night against the Rams when the star went down with his injury. Save for an interception that sealed the loss for Seattle, Smith was brilliant, throwing for 131 yards (going 10-for-17 through the air) with a touchdown.

