October 8, 2021
Publish date:
Player(s)
Russell Wilson

Report: Russell Wilson to Have MRI, Believed to Have Mallet Finger

Author:

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson will have an MRI on his right hand's middle finger on Friday after injuring it Thursday night against the Rams, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Although the X-rays did not show a fracture, Wilson is believed to have mallet finder — a sprain that will make it difficult for the right-handed quarterback to flex the finger. 

Wilson suffered the injury when he attempted to connect with wide receiver Tyler Lockett on a deep ball in the third quarter of Thursday Night Football. On the pass attempt, Wilson's fingers connected with Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald when he tried to deflect the pass, causing Wilson's finger to awkwardly jam. 

Wilson was removed from the game and replaced by Geno Smith, who threw a touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf, but Seattle still fell short 26–17. After the MRI, Wilson will meet with hand specialist Dr. Steven Shin for a consultation. 

The eight-time Pro Bowler has never missed a start. He has played in the last 165 regular and postseason games for the Seahawks but that streak is now in danger of coming to an end. 

