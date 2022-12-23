Jets Booed Off Field After Disastrous First Half in Thursday Night Football

Zach Wilson and the Jets struggled in the first two quarters on the national stage, hearing it from their fans at halftime.

It's only fitting that a disastrous first half would end with a turnover.

The Jets finished off a miserable performance through the first two quarters on Thursday Night Football with a prayer of a pass from Zach Wilson downfield, easily picked off by Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd.

Following a short return on the interception, boos rained down from a frustrated (and rain-soaked) crowd at MetLife Stadium, watching their team retreat to the locker room down 13-3.

New York might be down by only 10 points, but it should be a lot worse based on the way the Jets have performed thus far. New York entered the third quarter with 66 total yards of offense. They had more penalties (4) than first downs (3) in the first half.

The soggy weather can't be used as an excuse either. Jacksonville has been able to move the football with ease against New York's elite defense. While the Jaguars racked up 250 yards on offense, with 115 yards on the ground, the Jets have a grand total of four rushing yards.

When the third quarter began, with the Jets going three-and-out, fans began chanting "We Want [Chris] Streveler," calling for the preseason hero to get snaps under center over the team's franchise quarterback.

