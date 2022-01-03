Jets' Rookie Gets Autograph From Tom Brady After Interception

Brandin Echols intercepted a pass from Tom Brady in the second quarter of Sunday's loss to the Buccaneers. After the game, Brady signed the ball for the rookie.

When Jets cornerback Brandin Echols tells his grandkids that he picked off a pass from Tom Brady someday, it'll be more than just an ageless tale. He'll have physical proof to commemorate the memorable afternoon.

Intercepting the future Hall of Famer in the first half on Sunday, Echols approached Brady with a football and a black marker as the teams converged moments after the final whistle at MetLife Stadium.

Brady obliged, signing the football—the same one that Echols snagged on a pass intended for Mike Evans late in the second quarter—before continuing to mingle with other players around midfield.

Here's the moment Echols asked for the autograph, as shown on FOX as they wrapped up their broadcast following a 28-24 Bucs victory:

Some fans and pundits took exception on social media to Echols' actions. Others weren't bothered by it, viewing the moment as a sign of mutual respect between two professionals that both played well against one another.

Even if Brady threw the interception to Echols, he had the last laugh. The all-time great threw a game-winning touchdown pass with less than 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Echols is a defensive back that started his collegiate career at Northwest Mississippi Community College before attending the University of Kentucky. A sixth-round pick, shining in the NFL was never promised for the 24-year-old.

After making a great play during the game, intercepting a pass from the greatest quarterback of all time, what's the harm in taking a priceless souvenir home, making sure the memory lives on forever?

Remember, just like rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and an entire generation of young football players, Echols has been watching Brady play for practically his entire life. Echols was four years old when Brady won his first Super Bowl with the Patriots in February of 2002.

Brandin Echols makes another key play in New York's secondary

Whether he asked for an autograph or not, Echols' play in the second quarter deserves some more recognition.

In coverage on the Buccaneers top wideout, Echols read an under-thrown pass from Brady the whole way, finding the ball in the air while cutting back make the grab. Then, Echols scampered 30 yards in the other direction, setting up an Eddy Piñeiro field goal right before halftime.

If Echols returning an interception feels familiar, that's because the rookie had a pick-six against the Dolphins two weeks ago in Miami.

Jumping in front of a pass from Miami's Tua Tagovailoa, Echols returned an interception for a touchdown with ease, the first pick of his young career. It was also the first pick-six by a Jets rookie in almost 20 years.

Since he missed three games with a quad injury in November, landing on injured reserve, Echols has shown that he has the potential to contribute at this level. He's looking like another late-round steal for general manager Joe Douglas and the Jets.

Factor in his numbers on Sunday and Echols now has 58 tackles and eight passes defended through 13 games this season. Something to build on for the sixth-rounder heading into 2022.

