Jets' Captain Reacts to Antonio Brown's 'Crazy' Meltdown

Like everyone in the stands and at home on Sunday, this Jets player thought Antonio Brown's antics were "crazy."

Even after a promising performance from the Jets and Tom Brady's clinical game-winning drive, Antonio Brown is still the biggest story from Sunday afternoon's game at MetLife Stadium.

The veteran receiver suddenly took off his jersey and pads midway through Tampa Bay's victory, throwing his equipment into the stands before jogging shirtless off the field and into the locker room.

Only one Jets player was asked about that wild moment after the game. Here's what linebacker C.J. Mosley had to say:

"I only saw it after the game. Crazy what happened, but that's nothing we can worry about since it's not in our locker room."

As much as the Jets have struggled on the field this year, losing 12 games thus far, nothing like what happened on Sunday has occurred for New York. That's a testament to the veteran leadership from those (like Mosley) that call this locker room home in addition to the new culture that's being established by head coach Robert Saleh and this team's coaching staff.

Antonio Brown runs shirtless off the field, quitting midway through the game

In a video showing the altercation on Tampa Bay's sideline, it looks like Buccaneers wideout Mike Evans tried to calm Brown down before he began taking off his jersey.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians later told Fox Sports’s Jay Glazer that he attempted to bring Brown back into the game, but the receiver refused. That's what led to Brown leaving on his own. Arians told reporters after the game that Brown will no longer play for the Buccaneers going forward as a result of this outburst.

Brown has been a source of toxicity for the Buccaneers earlier this season as well. The wideout previously was suspended for misrepresenting his COVID-19 vaccination status, using a fake vaccination card, among other off-field issues.

Over six games this season, Brown racked up 519 receiving yards and four touchdowns for Tampa Bay. That doesn't include the 26 receiving yards he had on Sunday (on three receptions) before he exited the game.

