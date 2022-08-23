Skip to main content

Jets Choose Kicker For 2022 Season

New York is handing the starting kicker job to veteran Greg Zuerlein, releasing Eddy Piñeiro.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The Jets' kicking competition is over. 

New York released Eddy Piñeiro on Tuesday, the team announced, leaving veteran Greg Zuerlein as the only kicker remaining on Gang Green's roster. 

Along with Piñeiro, the Jets also released safety Elijah Riley, linebacker Kai Nacua as well as offensive linemen Isaiah Williams and Caleb Benenoch.

Zuerlein, 34, signed with the Jets in March. He's entering his 11th season in the NFL, the first eight of which were spent with the Rams. Over the last two years, Zuerlein has kicked in a Cowboys uniform, nailing 63 of his 76 field goal attempts (82.9 field goal percentage). 

New York used three different kickers last year, settling on Piñeiro at the end of the season. Piñeiro, in his second season in the NFL, made all eight of his field goal attempts in 2021, missing one extra point out of 10 total attempts across five games.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh argues on sideline in preseason
Play

What to Watch For in Jets-Falcons Preseason Game

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets TE Lawrence Cager breaks tackle
Play

Position Groups to Watch in Jets vs. Falcons Preseason Game

By Blake Pace
New York Jets QB Joe Flacco with Mike White
Play

Why the Jets Shouldn't Start Joe Flacco in Place of Zach Wilson

By Daniel Kelly

By moving forward with Zuerlein, however, the Jets are counting on a proven commodity. With an improved offense that's poised to score more points this season, this team isn't taking any chances, rolling with the veteran.

In Monday's preseason game against the Falcons, a 24-16 victory, Zuerlein drilled a 44-yard kick. Piñeiro was a perfect 2-for-2 in extra points. 

Zuerlien will have one more opportunity to find his rhythm before the regular season begins. New York closes out their slate of preseason games on Sunday against the Giants.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Jets Country and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

In This Article (1)

New York Jets
New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh argues on sideline in preseason
News

What to Watch For in Jets-Falcons Preseason Game

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets TE Lawrence Cager breaks tackle
News

Position Groups to Watch in Jets vs. Falcons Preseason Game

By Blake Pace
New York Jets QB Joe Flacco with Mike White
News

Why the Jets Shouldn't Start Joe Flacco in Place of Zach Wilson

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets helmet on sideline
News

Predicting Jets 53-Man Roster With Two Weeks Until Final Cuts

By Blake Pace
New York Jets OT George Fant reacts to touchdown
News

What to Expect From Jets’ George Fant After Move Back to Right Tackle

By Daniel Kelly
New York Jets RT Mekhi Becton smiles during training camp presser
News

Jets' Mekhi Becton Is Officially Out For 2022 Season

By Max Goodman
San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo gives thumbs up
News

Jets Not Interested in Trading For Jimmy Garoppolo After Zach Wilson's Knee Surgery

By Max Goodman
New York Jets QB Zach Wilson throws pass in preseason game
News

Zach Wilson Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery; What it Means For Jets

By Max Goodman