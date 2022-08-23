Jets Choose Kicker For 2022 Season

The Jets' kicking competition is over.

New York released Eddy Piñeiro on Tuesday, the team announced, leaving veteran Greg Zuerlein as the only kicker remaining on Gang Green's roster.

Along with Piñeiro, the Jets also released safety Elijah Riley, linebacker Kai Nacua as well as offensive linemen Isaiah Williams and Caleb Benenoch.

Zuerlein, 34, signed with the Jets in March. He's entering his 11th season in the NFL, the first eight of which were spent with the Rams. Over the last two years, Zuerlein has kicked in a Cowboys uniform, nailing 63 of his 76 field goal attempts (82.9 field goal percentage).

New York used three different kickers last year, settling on Piñeiro at the end of the season. Piñeiro, in his second season in the NFL, made all eight of his field goal attempts in 2021, missing one extra point out of 10 total attempts across five games.

By moving forward with Zuerlein, however, the Jets are counting on a proven commodity. With an improved offense that's poised to score more points this season, this team isn't taking any chances, rolling with the veteran.

In Monday's preseason game against the Falcons, a 24-16 victory, Zuerlein drilled a 44-yard kick. Piñeiro was a perfect 2-for-2 in extra points.

Zuerlien will have one more opportunity to find his rhythm before the regular season begins. New York closes out their slate of preseason games on Sunday against the Giants.

