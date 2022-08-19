Predicting Jets 53-Man Roster With Two Weeks Until Final Cuts

The New York Jets are smack dab in the middle of training camp, with one preseason game in the rearview mirror and two in the coming weeks standing between them and their regular-season opener against the Baltimore Ravens.

After placing tackle Mekhi Becton on the injured reserve and cutting four players — defensive back Luq Barcoo, offensive lineman Derrick Kelly, defensive end Tommy Ward and wide receiver Rashard Davis — the Jets roster sits at 85.

With five more cuts coming on August 24 and the remaining 27 on August 31, let’s take a stab at the final 53-man roster.

Quarterbacks (3)

Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, Mike White

Cut: Chris Streveler

I wouldn’t be surprised if Mike White gets sent down the practice squad following Wilson’s return to the starting lineup, but in QB1’s absence there’s zero doubt he’ll make the opening day roster.

Running Backs (3)

Breece Hall, Michael Carter, Tevin Coleman

Cut: Ty Johnson, La’Mical Perine, Zonovan Knight, Nick Bawden

Perine and Knight have had strong camps so far, but the stability of Coleman and his connection with LaFleur over the last several years offers a serviceable veteran behind the young 1-2 punch of Hall and Carter.

Wide Receivers (6)

Elijah Moore, Corey Davis, Garrett Wilson, Braxton Berrios, Jeff Smith, Denzel Mims

Cut: Calvin Jackson, Irvin Charles, Tarik Black

The Jets are still looking for a trade partner for Mims, but I don’t see that coming to fruition before the regular season rolls around. Rather than let a team scoop him up for free, my guess is Douglas decides to keep him around and play the long game in hopes a team gets needy.

Tight Ends (3)

C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert

Cut: Trevon Wesco, Lawrence Cager, Kenny Yeboah

Ruckert looked solid in his Jets debut, so much to the point where I think the Jets have wiggle room with fullback Nick Bawden and the necessity of an actual fullback on the roster. Cager will be a priority signing for the practice squad.

Offensive Line (9)

Duane Brown, Laken Tomlinson, Connor McGovern, Alijah Vera-Tucker, George Fant, Conor McDermott, Max Mitchell, Dan Feeney, Nate Herbig

Cut: Chuma Edoga, Grant Hermanns, Isaiah Williams, Ross Pierschbacher, Chris Glaser, Caleb Benenoch

Bringing Brown in provides a sigh of relief for the young offense and coaching staff, but the depth at tackle behind him and Fant remains a concern. Mitchell showed some pop against the Eagles but needs to bulk up in hopes of becoming a long-term starter, and McDermott and Edoga are a little banged up. Starters and depth of the interior is a strength for this team.

EDGE Rusher (7)

Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Jermaine Johnson II, Jacob Martin, Micheal Clemons, Bryce Huff, Jabari Zuniga

Cut: Vinny Curry, Bradlee Anar

The Jets are *deep* at edge rusher: just the way head coach Robert Saleh likes it. Zuniga has had a strong camp and when choosing between him and Curry, there’s no harm in going the youth route for your last edge on the roster.

Defensive Tackle (4)

Quinnen Williams, Sheldon Rankins, Solomon Thomas, Jonathan Marshall

Cut: Tanzel Smart, Nathan Shepherd

Franklin-Myers serving as a DT on passing downs allows the Jets to thin out this position group a little more than others. The battle between Marshall, Smart and Shepherd is a tough one, but Marshall’s impact in the run game gives him the edge here.

Linebacker (5)

C.J. Mosley, Kwon Alexander, Quincy Williams, Jamien Sherwood, Hamsah Nasirildeen

Cut: DQ Thomas, Del’Shawn Phillips, Marcell Harris

The most worrisome position group of the defense got a much-needed boost with Alexander the other week and positioning him next to Mosley and Williams makes for a sturdy grouping. It was interesting to see Phillips get the start in their contest with the Eagles, but I expect him to be priority practice squad member in case the depth pieces fall through.

Cornerback (6)

D.J. Reed, Sauce Gardner, Bryce Hall, Michael Carter II, Brandin Echols, Javelin Guidry

Cut: Rachad Wildgoose, Justin Hardee, Isaiah Dunn

Letting go of Hardee is more of a special teams cut than a cornerback cut, but there’s too much talent on this roster to keep someone who will only serve a role on special teams when there are others that can provide both. Keep your eye out for a Hall trade if he becomes unsettled with his role on the team.

Safety (4)

Lamarcus Joyner, Jordan Whitehead, Jason Pinnock, Ashtyn Davis

Cut: Will Parks, Elijah Riley, Kai Nacua, Tony Adams

Nothing too crazy with the safety room here. Whitehead leads the way, with Pinnock and Davis serving as insurance for the aging Joyner.

Special Teams (3)

Greg Zuerlein (K), Braden Mann (P), Thomas Hennessy (LS)

Cut: Eddy Piñeiro (K)

Zuerlein not only has the upper hand in camp thus far but is also the more reputable and seasoned kicker.

