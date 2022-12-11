Jets' Corey Davis Ruled Out With Head Injury Against Bills

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis has been ruled out with a head injury in the first quarter against the Bills.

New York's wideout, who took a knee to the head in Buffalo on Sunday, won't return, the Jets announced.

Davis, 27, recently missed a month with a knee injury. He got hurt in Week 7 against the Broncos, sitting out until New York's win over the Bears in Week 12. The receiver entered play on Sunday with 445 receiving yards on 25 receptions (47 targets) this season. Only rookie Garrett Wilson has more receiving yards for the Jets through the first 12 games of the year.

Before going down with a head injury on Sunday, Davis had one catch for 15 yards. New York's offense needs all the help they can get against a talented Bills defense, and they showed it in the first quarter. The Jets punted on all three of their drives in the first frame. Buffalo did the exact same as well, punting on each of their first four drives.

With Davis out, expect Denzel Mims to receive more snaps for the rest of this game. Mims has had more of a role on offense over the last several weeks, stepping up when Davis was sidelined with his knee injury.

