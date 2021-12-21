Jets' COVID-19 Outbreak Continues to Grow

The New York Jets placed guard Alijah Vera-Tucker and cornerback Michael Carter II on the COVID list, joining a group of Jets players infected with the virus.

Those two rookies join a group of Jets that have already tested positive for the virus, a list of players that continues to grow within the organization (and across the league).

On Monday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh revealed to reporters that defensive end John Franklin-Myers had also landed on the team's COVID list. Defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, gunner Justin Hardee and safety Sharrod Neasman are also among that have also tested positive for the virus in recent days.

On the bright side, the Jets finally activated backup quarterback Mike White from the reserve/COVID-19 list, but it's clear that Gang Green will be missing a slew of players this week against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Specifically, losing Vera-Tucker would be a huge blow up front for New York if he can't play on Sunday. While Saleh said that he was "optimistic" George Fant would be able to return from a knee injury at left tackle, there's a good chance that New York will be starting backups at both those two positions on the left side.

On another note, New York will be without tight end Ryan Griffin for the rest of the regular season. Griffin was placed on IR with a knee injury by the team on Tuesday.

The Jets also claimed safety Will Parks and signed defensive lineman Freedom Akinmoladun to the practice squad on Tuesday.

