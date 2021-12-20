Jets Provide Another Encouraging Injury Update on Elijah Riley

New York Jets safety Elijah Riley has a concussion after his scary injury against the Miami Dolphins but could play again before the end of this season

When Jets safety Elijah Riley was laying motionless on the turf Sunday afternoon, receiving attention from team doctors, it was hard not to fear the worst.

Initially referred to as a neck injury, Riley was struck as he attempted to bring down Dolphins running back Duke Johnson in the third quarter. Eventually, the defensive back was strapped onto an emergency spine board and stretchered off the field.

After the game, Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters that Riley "checked out fine" and would be able to fly home with the rest of his teammates. One day later, Saleh was able to deliver even more good news.

"It looks like he checked out really good at the hospital yesterday," he said Monday afternoon. "We're optimistic that he'll be able to return this season, hopefully this week."

Saleh added that Riley was officially diagnosed with a concussion, sending him into concussion protocol.

"He's going to have some soreness, but he's going to make a full recovery and his playing career is not in jeopardy.," Saleh said.

Riley was the recipient of a larger role in New York's secondary when Marcus Maye went down with a season-ending Achilles injury. The 23-year-old has now started in five games donning green and white, recording 34 tackles with a sack and a pass defended in that span.

Saleh said he hasn't had a chance to personally see Riley since the injury, but assured that his spirits are high after this injury update, allowing everyone on the team to let out a sigh of relief.

Those tense moments where Riley was down at Hard Rock Stadium needing medical attention, however, will be on the minds of everyone in the organization for the foreseeable future.

"Obviously a very scary moment for everybody," Saleh recalled. "Everyone in the stadium, especially those wearing a uniform. They're the ones that had the greatest empathy for what was actually happening."

New York has three games remaining on their 17-game schedule, a stretch beginning with a showdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

