New Jets Defenders Admire Quinnen Williams: 'He's a Beast'

Entering play in 2021, after signing with the Jets this offseason, Vinny Curry and Sheldon Rankins have played in a total of 186 games in the NFL.

That's more than seven times the amount of appearances defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has made over his first two years in the league.

Even with 14 combined seasons of experience under their belts collectively, these two veterans both admire Williams, a rising star and one of their new teammates in New York.

"He's a beast," Curry said of Williams on Tuesday. "I think last season he got into his groove, got into his own, got real comfortable and started wrecking havoc. I only think he's going to get better from there."

Williams was picked third overall in 2019 and as much as he's already producing—seven sacks and 14 quarterback hits in 13 games this past season—it's fair to say the 23-year-old hasn't realized his complete potential yet.

Not only is Williams going to continue to grow up front in green and white, but Rankins believes the young stud's presence will make everyone else better.

"I've followed Quinnen since he was at Alabama," Rankins told reporters on Tuesday. "I think not only Quinnen, pairing up with all those guys inside, I think we're gonna do some damage."

The two-win Jets finished with just 31 sacks last year, fewer than 19 other teams. With new defensive-minded head coach Robert Saleh leading the way, that number is poised to grow quite a bit in 2021 and beyond.

Plus, Rankins and Curry aren't the only new defensive linemen that joined this team in the offseason. Top edge rusher Carl Lawson agreed to a massive three-year deal to join forces with Williams via free agency. New York could also reel in a top prospect in the first few rounds of the NFL draft that's capable of getting to the quarterback.

To Rankins, mixing all these players together on the defensive line will make it difficult for opposing offensive lines to keep their quarterback safe. After all, you can only double-team so many pass rushers.

"The great thing about talent on the defensive line is you can't double everybody," he said. "Whether they're trying to put extra guys on Carl, extra guys on Quinnen, extra guys on [Folorunso Fatukasi], John Franklin-Myers. When you really look at the depth of his defensive line, there's not a lot of guys you can honestly truly give too many one on ones too, and those guys not win ... This room does nothing but ooze with talent."

