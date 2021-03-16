Jets Sign Defensive End Carl Lawson to Three-Year Deal

The New York Jets have reportedly agreed to terms with defensive end Carl Lawson on a three-year deal worth $45 million, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

The contract includes $30 million guaranteed, according to Rapoport. Lawson, one of the best pass-rushers on the market, can make as much as $47.4 million.

Lawson is a former fourth-rounder that's spent his first four seasons in the league with the Cincinnati Bengals since being drafted in 2017. Over those four years, the Auburn product has compiled 20 sacks, 81 tackles, 19 tackles for loss and 83 quarterback hits.

That last number may be the most encouraging of the bunch because Lawson has progressively gotten to the quarterback more and more each year he's played in the NFL.

In 2020, he set a career-high with 32 QB hits to go along with 5.5 sacks over 16 games. He also forced the first two fumbles of his career this past season.

The Jets entered free agency in search of a quality defensive end, a player that can balance rushing the passer up front with rising star Quinnen Williams at defensive tackle. While New York could also address their defensive line in the draft next month, Lawson has the potential to be a tremendous fit in Robert Saleh's new defense.

With plenty of cap space to work with, New York was surprisingly quiet earlier in the day on Monday. The only signing they made was adding linebacker Jarrad Davis from the Detroit Lions on a one-year deal.

That said, Gang Green has gotten busy Monday evening. Shortly before adding a tremendous defensive end, New York addressed another weakness, signing star wide receiver Corey Davis to a three-year contract of his own.

