Jets vs. Broncos Live Score Updates

The New York Jets look to avoid an 0-3 start, facing the Denver Broncos in Week 3 at Empower Field at Mile High. Follow for live score updates and analysis.

After two consecutive losses to start the season, the Jets are in danger of starting 0-3 for the third straight year.

New York is in Denver on Sunday afternoon, looking to play spoiler for a Broncos team that's off to an undefeated start through the first few weeks of the season.

In our prediction of Gang Green's schedule before the season began, the Broncos were going to be the Jets' first loss of the year. Those picks haven't exactly panned out, but the reasoning behind this week's prediction still rings true.

New York will be tested on the road against a formidable foe, a team that has a mix of young talent and polished veterans that can take advantage of Robert Saleh's squad on both sides of the ball.

Defending Teddy Bridgewater will be a challenge. Making sure Von Miller doesn't wreak havoc in the backfield will be a challenge. It'll take a complete performance from Zach Wilson, the offensive line, New York's secondary and more to keep them in this game.

Live Score Updates

First Quarter

3:27: Jets 0, Broncos 7

Denver strikes first as Javonte Williams caps off a 75-yard drive with a touchdown run from one yard out. The Jets have only had one offensive drive thus far, punting after one first down.