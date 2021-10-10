Elijah Moore Returns From Concussion, Poised For Breakout Performance in London

For the first time this season, New York will have their top six wide receivers available, set to wreak havoc through the air against the Atlanta Falcons defense.

Elijah Moore is back from his concussion.

The rookie wide receiver is among New York's six active wide receivers against the Falcons.

In fact, the only Jets wideout that won't be available on Sunday in London is Jeff Smith, who suffered a concussion in a car crash just over one week ago.

Denzel Mims is also an active player against Atlanta. It'll be interesting to see how New York uses their six wideouts on Sunday, spreading snaps across the talented group as rookie quarterback Zach Wilson looks to utilize a healthy wide receiver room for the first time this season.

Last week, it was the trio of Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder and Keelan Cole that paved the way to a victory through the air. Those three veterans combined for 264 receiving yards, two touchdown grabs and several big plays.

Moore, who was a shining star during training camp, still hasn't had a breakout performance this season. His biggest game was a 47-yard performance back in Week 2. Two weeks ago against the Broncos, he left the game early with a concussion, only hauling in three passes for 22 yards.

Earlier this week, Wilson spoke about his fellow rookie and the fact that he could be due for a signature performance.

"He’s a super talented guy and you guys have seen it," Wilson told reporters on Thursday. "Physically, just an absolute freak and he’s figuring out the game just like I am and just like every other rookie is. We’re going through that whole process. It’s exciting to have him back because I got a lot of trust in him and the player he is. He’s a really good player, it’s going to be good. He’s going to be another weapon I feel like a lot of people aren’t going to be ready for."

As for Mims, the wideout opened up this week about his frustrating start to the season, admitting that like any football player, he wants to be in the starting lineup. The second-year receiver has played in only 13 snaps on offense this season, inactive for two of New York's first four games.

Against a Falcons team that gives up a lot of points (32 per game, most in football), perhaps Wilson will spread the love to all six of New York's wideouts. With most everybody healthy, and Moore returning from his concussion, it might be tough for Mims to see the field, though.

In addition to Smith, here are New York's inactive players for Week 5 in London:

