Report: Jets WR Jeff Smith Involved in Car Crash

Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith was involved in a car crash on Wednesday while heading to New York's practice facility, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The wideout won't practice and will land on the team's injury report. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, Smith eventually arrived safely to the facility and is doing "OK."

It's unclear as to whether or not Smith sustained any injuries in the crash and whether or not this will impact his status for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans.

Smith, 24, is in his third season within the Jets organization. Through three games this year, the Boston College product has appeared in a total of 35 snaps on offense, hauling in two passes from quarterback Zach Wilson for 48 yards.

One of those grabs was a 35-yard reception against the Patriots in Week 2.

Last year, Smith appeared in 12 games for New York, accumulating 167 receiving yards on 17 catches (37 targets). In his rookie year, the wideout made just one grab, playing in one game.

Smith also contributes on special teams, working as a starting gunner on punt coverage. He's played in 12 snaps with the special teams unit through Week 3.

For a team that's gone eight quarters without a touchdown, the Jets are facing some adversity at the wide receiver position this week. Although Jamison Crowder is trending toward making his season debut this week, working back from a groin injury, rookie Elijah Moore remains in concussion protocol.

Depending on the status of those two wideouts, along with Smith coming off the car crash, New York could use Denzel Mims in a bigger role on Sunday. Mims has been inactive for two straight games, making a brief appearance back in Week 1.

